Finance Ministry drops growth prediction, citing expansion of fighting

The Finance Ministry revised down its growth forecast for 2024 and 2025 on Tuesday, lowering predicted gross domestic product growth for 2024 to 0.4% and for 2025 to 4.3%.

This revision follows the expansion of the war to the northern front, the ministry explained, saying that the previous prediction had been based on the assumption that the war's intensity would continue to be as it was in September and that fighting would end after Q1, 2025.

This assumption is no longer relevant because of the expansion of fighting on the northern front, said the ministry.

The updated base case assumes that intense fighting will continue through most of the last quarter of 2024, which will continue to mandate a significant reserve call-up. The ministry assumed that this will be followed by a reduced call-up throughout 2025.

This revision means that the ministry's prediction is similar to that of the Bank of Israel, published earlier this month. Israel's central bank had predicted that GDP growth in 2024 will be 0.5% and 3.8% in 2025, or 1 and 0.4 percentage points lower than previous forecasts, respectively.

Impacts on growth projection

The ministry laid out a number of factors that could impact the growth projection, causing it to rise or fall.

Continued intense fighting or significant escalation could mean that workers and businesses are unable to work, which could lead to a significant impact on the economy, the ministry said.

A loss of investor trust was also a factor the ministry highlighted as potentially harming economic growth. "Maintaining the trust of investors is essential for continued foreign and local investments," said the ministry, adding that this will allow the government to continue to fund fighting and rehabilitation.

A clear and early end to the war could increase predicted economic growth, said the ministry, adding that this would be characterized by the return of evacuees to their homes and a release of reservists.

The ministry also highlighted that continued normalization processes with Arab states could bring Israel's risk premium down and increase investment in the country, increasing economic activity.