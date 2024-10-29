Israel outlaws UNRWA in its territory, Netanyahu denies Egyptian deal
IDF unveils tunnels, infrastructure in Kafr Kila built for northern invasion • Gazan ambulance driver says Hamas embeds in hospitals
What happened on day 388 of the Israel-Hamas war?
IDF unveils tunnels, infrastructure in Kafr Kila built for northern invasion, Gazan ambulance driver says Hamas embeds in hospitals
Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets to the North on Monday afternoon, including one volley of around 30 projectiles.
In the evening, the military announced that troops operating in Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon discovered underground military infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, and observation stands that were built inside and around the town, which “serves as one of the main strongholds of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”Go to the full article >>
Israel outlaws UNWRA, bucking international pressure
The bills passed 92-10, with support from the opposition parties National Unity, Yisrael Beytenu, and Yesh Atid. The Democrats party abstained.
The Knesset plenum approved final voting for two bills aimed at blocking the activity in areas under Israeli control of the UN Relief and Works Agency, which services Palestinian refugees in east Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank.
Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman MK Yuli Edelstein presented both bills in the plenum. According to Edelstein, UNRWA’s operations “eternalized” the issue of Palestinian refugees.
CIA boss floats 28-day Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, Axios reports
CIA Director Bill Burns floated a deal for a 28-day Gaza ceasefire, the freeing of around eight hostages by Hamas and the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, Axios reported on Monday, citing three Israeli officials.
Burns discussed the idea during a meeting on Sunday with Israeli and Qatari counterparts, Axios said.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says