Israel outlaws UNRWA in its territory, Netanyahu denies Egyptian deal

Palestinians check the damages after a convoy of ambulances was hit, at the entrance of Shifa hospital in Gaza City, November 3, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED AL-MASRI)

Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets to the North on Monday afternoon, including one volley of around 30 projectiles.

In the evening, the military announced that troops operating in Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon discovered underground military infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, and observation stands that were built inside and around the town, which “serves as one of the main strongholds of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”