Bank Leumi speaks your language: Stop translating – start banking!

Bank Leumi makes it easy for English speakers to conduct their banking business entirely in English – both online and in person – with a variety of services in English that enable users to quickly and easily access their accounts, communicate with bank representatives, and perform a wide variety of transactions.

In fact, Bank Leumi is the first bank in Israel to offer an English-language option in its mobile app for customers in Israel. Within the app, clients can change the language setting from Hebrew to English with just a tap.

Using the mobile app, Leumi customers can receive comprehensive information about their account and perform a variety of transactions in English, including a general overview of their current account, view credit card charges and foreign currency accounts, and conduct the majority of banking transactions through the app, such as money transfers, foreign currency transfers, wire transfers, ordering credit cards, and more – all in English.

Banking representatives at many Leumi branches are fully fluent in English, and the bank provides a WhatsApp chat service with bankers at all of its branches, available in English, French, Russian, Spanish and Italian, in addition to Hebrew.

Furthermore, Bank Leumi offers a comprehensive English-language website for new and potential Olim contemplating Aliyah, with common questions and answers about banking in Israel.

Eyal Efrat, first executive vice president and head of the Technologies Division at Bank Leumi, says that the bank is committed to providing its clients with the highest level of service.

“We aim to provide the best service, period. It means that we need to provide tailored services to people who speak different languages and come from different banking and financial cultures.”

Speaking of the accessibility of Leumi advisors in multiple languages via WhatsApp, he adds, “I think that one of the most effective digital services that we’ve implemented in recent years is the ability to communicate by written text through different channels with our bankers because, especially in finance, texting is growing globally and is the preferred mode of communication for customers. We place a strong emphasis on this medium of engagement.”

The English-language app represents another step in the service revolution that Leumi is leading in the banking system. It joins other unique services launched by Leumi over the past year, including personalized WhatsApp communication with branch managers, the “Banker on Zoom” service, the unprecedented extension of operating hours at customer service centers—from 6:30 AM to 11:00 PM, including Saturday nights, a commitment to resolve any customer request within one business day at most, and much more.

