Bank of Israel holds rates again with inflation still above target

The Bank of Israel left interest rates unchanged for the eighth straight meeting on Monday after inflation eased slightly but economic uncertainty remained due to Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.

The central bank - also worried about Israel's investor risk premium, which has recently dropped after a spike following the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023 - left its benchmark rate ILINR=ECI at 4.50%.

"In view of the continuing war, the Monetary Committee’s policy is focusing on stabilizing the markets and reducing uncertainty, alongside price stability and supporting economic activity," the bank said in a statement after its decision.

It had reduced the rate by 25 basis points last January after inflation eased and economic growth slowed amid the Gaza war but kept policy steady in February, April, May, July, August, October, and November.

Twelve of the 13 analysts polled by Reuters had expected no rate move on Monday. One predicted a quarter-point reduction.

Israeli inflation drops

Israel's annual inflation slipped to a four-month low of 3.4% in November but remained above the government's 1-3% target range.

In October, central bankers warned of rate increases should inflation - mainly caused by war-related supply issues - stay lofty.

The bank said on Monday that tax changes and supply constraints would raise inflation in the first half of the year before the rate moderated to within the target range during the second half.