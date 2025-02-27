What anniversaries can teach us about financial planning

I have learned that only two things are necessary to keep one’s wife happy. First, let her think she’s having her own way. And second, let her have it. – Lyndon B. JohnsonThis coming week marks our 25th wedding anniversary. According to Brides.com, a publication that I frequently read – well, not really, “You’re halfway to your golden anniversary! The 25-year mark has been denoted as the silver anniversary, and rightfully so.“Silver represents traditional and modern gifts and the brilliance and shine of your marriage. Spending a quarter of a century with your love definitely calls for metal as valuable as silver. In fact, the tradition began during the Middle Ages when men would commemorate the milestone by gifting their wives a wreath of silver for their hair.“The traditional flower for the 25th anniversary is the iris, and the color is (you guessed it) metallic silver. Although not a true stone, silver has also been associated with this milestone’s jewel of choice,” it read.I have no idea what gift I will give my wife, but there’s a good chance it won’t be a wreath of silver for her hair!
I wish my wife a happy anniversary. I’d like to tell her that we merit a marriage like that metal, that we continue the ‘brilliance’ and shine’ of our marriage, and that we continue to relate to each other with the same excitement and optimism for the future that we had at the time of our wedding!I’m not sure what all that means, but if that’s what they say on Brides.com, who am I to question it?So some of you who know me are saying, “Katsman, you used to be a real tough guy. You’ve gone soft!” I know that for me, that was about as emotional as I could ever get. I do have an image to keep, so trust me when I say that I am not getting “soft” in my old age. So, what does silver and my wedding anniversary have to do with your investments?
The future
As many of you know, I am a big believer in goals-based investing. That means a client should measure their progress toward specific life goals such as saving for children’s education, marrying off children, or building a retirement nest rather than focusing on generating the highest possible portfolio return or beating the market.Earlier this week, I met with a couple who needed some help organizing their finances. They were both very nervous about their financial future. They felt they didn’t have enough money to make it through retirement, especially because they would have many weddings to make.After defining goals and financial needs, mostly for the weddings, and analyzing their situation, a plan was created to use various pots of money they have to fund each wedding.Back in my single days, I used to get dating advice from my older sister. One bit of advice that has stayed with me to this day is that when you are dating, you both become great philosophers. You are always talking about the big issues, like wanting to change the world, making sure that you see eye to eye on politics and on other ‘big’ issues. Then, my sister added, once you get married and life takes over, your most philosophical conversation becomes where to buy the cheapest diapers or whether to use thick or thin dental floss. Back when you were engaged, you used to speak about life goals and dreams. As life takes over, more often than not, those goals and dreams become distant memories.Investors can’t allow their portfolios to become stale. In order to keep a portfolio fresh and updated, it’s imperative for investors to redefine goals and needs every now and then.Your goals and dreams shouldn’t become a distant memory; rather, they should be used as a springboard to plan for financial security. Is retirement approaching? Do you still have the same type of portfolio you had when you were 40? If so, you may have a portfolio that is far more aggressive than recommended.If you are nearing retirement and you have given no thought to how you plan on spending time during retirement and how much that will cost, you may be in for a very rude awakening a few years down the road.I can’t stress enough the importance of planning your retirement. Obviously, the financial aspect of retirement is critical to plan for, but filling up the day in a meaningful way is even more important.Remember when you were engaged and sought advice from others who were newly married? Well, it’s the same concept. Speak to other retirees to understand how they made the transition from working to this new chapter in their lives.Anniversaries can be used as a way to reenergize your marriage, turn back the clock, and get us to start dreaming again. Use this time to redefine goals and needs and get your portfolio allocated so that you can achieve what you set out to accomplish.Happy 25th anniversary, Yael!The information contained in this article reflects the opinion of the author and not necessarily the opinion of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.