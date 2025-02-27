What anniversaries can teach us about financial planning

I have learned that only two things are necessary to keep one’s wife happy. First, let her think she’s having her own way. And second, let her have it. – Lyndon B. Johnson This coming week marks our 25th wedding anniversary. According to Brides.com, a publication that I frequently read – well, not really, “You’re halfway to your golden anniversary! The 25-year mark has been denoted as the silver anniversary, and rightfully so. “Silver represents traditional and modern gifts and the brilliance and shine of your marriage. Spending a quarter of a century with your love definitely calls for metal as valuable as silver. In fact, the tradition began during the Middle Ages when men would commemorate the milestone by gifting their wives a wreath of silver for their hair.

“The traditional flower for the 25th anniversary is the iris, and the color is (you guessed it) metallic silver. Although not a true stone, silver has also been associated with this milestone’s jewel of choice,” it read.I have no idea what gift I will give my wife, but there’s a good chance it won’t be a wreath of silver for her hair!

I wish my wife a happy anniversary. I'd like to tell her that we merit a marriage like that metal, that we continue the 'brilliance' and shine' of our marriage, and that we continue to relate to each other with the same excitement and optimism for the future that we had at the time of our wedding! I'm not sure what all that means, but if that's what they say on Brides.com, who am I to question it? So some of you who know me are saying, "Katsman, you used to be a real tough guy. You've gone soft!" I know that for me, that was about as emotional as I could ever get. I do have an image to keep, so trust me when I say that I am not getting "soft" in my old age. So, what does silver and my wedding anniversary have to do with your investments?

The future