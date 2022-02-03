NY Gov. Hochul announces New York-Israel Smart Energy Challenge

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the 2022 New York Power Authority (NYPA) & Israel Smart Energy Challenge on Wednesday, February 2nd. The competition is seeking seeks start-up technologies from companies headquartered in Israel to help meet the needs of New York's utility operations and advance the State's clean energy transformation.

The winner of the $1 million award will collaborate with NYPA, the nation's largest state-owned utility, on smart energy innovation projects that may be deployed by NYPA or other large utilities to support the efficient delivery of affordable, clean, and reliable electricity statewide.

The challenge's specific areas of focus include electric vehicle charging, reliability with electrical grid systems, energy storage, buildings/campus energy management, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality.

"New York and Israel have a long history of collaboration and a common interest in developing new clean energy solutions that will address climate change and mutually benefit our power systems," said Governor Hochul.

"The Smart Energy Challenge will give small start-up firms the opportunity to work with a large utility and allow New York State to maintain its lead as an innovator as it moves aggressively toward a 100 percent zero-emissions electric grid by 2040," she added.

Ambassador Asaf Zamir, Consul General of Israel in New York noted: "Israel is internationally recognized as a high-tech center powered by cutting-edge innovation and the ideas of Israeli entrepreneurs and companies with can-do attitudes."

"We share many of the same goals and values as New York State when it comes to addressing climate change and promoting green energy. Our collaborations have benefited us both and resulted in lasting gains to the energy industry around the world. The 2022 New York/Israel Challenge will provide resources to a promising start-up that is poised to turn a great idea into a practical solution that brings benefits to the energy field in New York and on a broader scale," he added.