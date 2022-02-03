The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

NY Gov. Hochul announces New York-Israel Smart Energy Challenge

The competition is seeking seeks start-up technologies from companies headquartered in Israel to help meet the needs of New York's utility operations and advance its clean energy transformation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 11:10
Kathy Hochul's official congressional photo (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Kathy Hochul's official congressional photo
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the 2022 New York Power Authority (NYPA) & Israel Smart Energy Challenge on Wednesday, February 2nd. The competition is seeking seeks start-up technologies from companies headquartered in Israel to help meet the needs of New York's utility operations and advance the State's clean energy transformation.

The winner of the $1 million award will collaborate with NYPA, the nation's largest state-owned utility, on smart energy innovation projects that may be deployed by NYPA or other large utilities to support the efficient delivery of affordable, clean, and reliable electricity statewide.

The challenge's specific areas of focus include electric vehicle charging, reliability with electrical grid systems, energy storage, buildings/campus energy management, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality.

"New York and Israel have a long history of collaboration and a common interest in developing new clean energy solutions that will address climate change and mutually benefit our power systems," said Governor Hochul.

"The Smart Energy Challenge will give small start-up firms the opportunity to work with a large utility and allow New York State to maintain its lead as an innovator as it moves aggressively toward a 100 percent zero-emissions electric grid by 2040," she added. 

An electric car charging. (credit: PIXABAY) An electric car charging. (credit: PIXABAY)

Ambassador Asaf Zamir, Consul General of Israel in New York noted: "Israel is internationally recognized as a high-tech center powered by cutting-edge innovation and the ideas of Israeli entrepreneurs and companies with can-do attitudes." 

"We share many of the same goals and values as New York State when it comes to addressing climate change and promoting green energy. Our collaborations have benefited us both and resulted in lasting gains to the energy industry around the world. The 2022 New York/Israel Challenge will provide resources to a promising start-up that is poised to turn a great idea into a practical solution that brings benefits to the energy field in New York and on a broader scale," he added. 



Tags new york israel energy new york city climate change
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by