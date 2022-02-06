The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Elharrar vows involvement if Israel-Cyprus gas field dispute unresolved

Israel and Cyprus have been involved in a years-long dispute over the development of the Aphrodite-Yishai gas field in the Mediterranean.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 15:36

Updated: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 15:37
Energy Minister Karin Elharrar (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Energy Minister Karin Elharrar
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

If the Israeli and Cypriot companies licensed to develop the Aphrodite-Yishai gas field do not reach an agreement on the matter by March 4, the state will get involved, Energy Minster Karin Elharrar wrote in a letter to Nammax Oil and Gas.

“Israel never gave up on its rights to the Yishai Reservoir, including the demand that the reservoir not be opened unilaterally... This stance has been made clear to all sides a number of times at different opportunities,” Elharrar wrote last week in response to a letter from Herzliya-based Nammax, which, together with Israel Opportunity, holds the license to operate the field.

Israel and Cyprus have been involved in a years-long dispute over the development of the gas field in the Mediterranean. About 10% of the Aphrodite-Yishai gas field is in Israel’s exclusive economic zone, and the rest belongs to Cyprus, and the two countries agreed in 2010 to develop it together. The Energy Ministry estimates the Israeli part of Aphrodite-Yishai has 10-12 billion cubic meters of natural gas, much less than the Leviathan gas field, which has an estimated 605 bcm.

After Cyprus moved towards developing Aphrodite, the energy ministry, then under the leadership of Yuval Steinitz, reached an agreement with its Cypriot counterpart in March 2021 that the companies involved would negotiate and reach an agreement within a year.

“The window of opportunity for direct negotiations between the commercial sides is close to ending,” Elharrar wrote. “If the companies do not reach a solution by March 4, the negotiations will once again be led by the countries.”

ISRAEL’S GAS fields include some of the largest discovered anywhere in the world since 2010, including the Leviathan natural gas field, off the coast of Haifa. (credit: ALBATROSS)ISRAEL’S GAS fields include some of the largest discovered anywhere in the world since 2010, including the Leviathan natural gas field, off the coast of Haifa. (credit: ALBATROSS)

Despite past agreements, by which the countries would develop the gas field together, the 2021 agreement said that Israel would give up on its rights to its part of Aphrodite-Yishai and take monetary compensation, instead.

A study by economist Dr. Yehoshua Hoffer for the Yishai holding group found it could net Israel’s government about NIS 5 billion in royalties and taxes.

A spokesperson for Nammax said that this is the first time, in nearly 10 years of negotiations over Aphrodite-Yishai, that an energy minister signed on an official ministry stance on the matter, showing her personal involvement.

The Yishai holding group is satisfied with Elharrar's letter, saying that "up until now, Israel dragged its feet and for unclear reasons surrendered to the whims of Cyprus despite there being a signed accord between the countries.

"As long as Israel is willing to accept the demands of Cyprus and its partners and give up on all of its rights and assets in the reservoir... Israel should at least get appropriate and respectable compensation...The development of Aphrodite is a fact on the ground and the minister is doing the right thing in standing up for the Israeli public's rights," the group stated.



Tags natural gas business cyprus energy gas Karin Elharrar
