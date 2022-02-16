Egyps2022 highlights importance of Israel's natural gas

The importance of Israel's natural gas was on display at Egypt's #Egyps2022, the largest and most important international and regional gathering of the oil and gas industry in the North African and Mediterranean regions.

This conference was held under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and included a number of guests including groups of oil and energy ministers, such as Israel's Karin Elharrar, and the heads of different local and international oil and gas companies and organizations.

One of the companies represented was Energean, with its CEO Mathios Rigas taking part.

“We are committed to creating value for Egypt and Egyptians. We are honored by the confidence of President Sisi and his government has shown us and look forward to continuing to help drive sustainable development and socio-economic value through the power of natural gas,” Rigas said.

During the conference, Rigas met with Elharrar and discussed the importance of natural gas, to which Israel has considerable access.

Speakers at the Egyps conference on oil and gas, in Egypt. (credit: ENERGEAN)

“Israel’s natural gas puts the country in a great position in terms of regional opportunities, especially considering current challenges in the global gas markets,” Elharrar said.

“I’m happy with companies like Energean, who operate in the Israeli market based an overall perspective, which takes into consideration the best interest of the local market, alongside regional opportunities.”

“Natural gas has the power to create an integrated Eastern Mediterranean energy and industrial dynamic,” Rigas said.

“This is at the core of our regionally defined gas focused strategy, which allows us to leverage our activity on the region and between countries. Energean will produce Israeli gas this summer, and will keep working in cooperation with the Israeli government to promote regional opportunities.”