The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Gov't invests millions in energy projects for net-zero carbon emissions goal

The Energy Ministry's main investment is a project focusing on the development of and transition into the use of hydrogen as a fuel for heavy transport.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 00:10

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 00:11
A man refuels a car at Hydrogen refuelling station during Saudi Aramco's media trip to demonstrate Hydrogen automotive technology at Techno Valley Science Park in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/HAJER ABDULMOHSIN)
A man refuels a car at Hydrogen refuelling station during Saudi Aramco's media trip to demonstrate Hydrogen automotive technology at Techno Valley Science Park in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HAJER ABDULMOHSIN)

Over NIS 23 million will be invested in the development of first-of-their-kind innovative energy projects, Israel's Energy Ministry announced on Sunday.

Nineteen entrepreneurs will get their energy products funded after they answered the ministry's invitation to tender for innovations in the fields of smart transportation, water supply and energy efficiency.

The Energy Ministry's main investment, worth a total of some NIS 12 million, is a project focusing on the development of and transition into the use of hydrogen as a fuel for freight transportation vehicles. Hydrogen is particularly useful as fuel for heavy-duty transport due to its high energy density. One kg. of hydrogen delivers the same power as a gallon of diesel.

The state's investments include the purchase of six freight vehicles, three buses, two forklifts and a portable hydrogen refueling system in order to aid with the regulations needed to advance and promote hydrogen in the transport fuel market. 

This is the first major investment in hydrogen as an effective alternative fuel for heavy transport since the government announced its support of the initiative to construct the first hydrogen fueling station in Israel.

Energy Minister Karin Elharrar speaks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). (credit: Courtesy) Energy Minister Karin Elharrar speaks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). (credit: Courtesy)

Energy Minister Karin Elharrar noted that innovation is "the key to reaching the ambitious standards" of net-zero carbon emissions, a goal set by him and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) last November.

Bennett and Elharrar stressed the importance of establishing a tech-oriented, efficient and green energy market as the global challenge of climate crisis looms.

"The path to creating a reliable and green energy market is unknown," admitted the energy minister, who added she is "confident that Israeli entrepreneurs will once again lead the way."



Tags Israel environment economy energy ministry transportation energy Karin Elharrar hydrogen
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by