Jerusalem Municipality gets NIS 90m. to boost renewable energy

The planet is getting hotter, its natural disasters are getting deadlier and living on its surface is progressively less pleasant. Governments around the world have been making efforts to reverse or at least reduce the gradually changing climate, and now Jerusalem is joining the (very dire and, if I may - doomed) festivities.

A joint initiative by the Energy Ministry and the Jerusalem Municipality has been launched to develop an outline for a renewable energy economy for the Old City. The program comes with NIS 90 million in funding, with one-third of the budget coming from the Energy Ministry, the Jerusalem Municipality and a group of other assorted ministries, respectively.

The energy plan is to outline an improved Jerusalem energy infrastructure which will implement self-generating renewable energy, energy storage, electricity and natural gas infrastructure investment and the promotion of alternative transportation systems and electric charging stations. It will address energy poverty within the city, aiding those with lack of access to sustainable modern energy services and products. As well, the plan will support various pilots such as an electricity distribution network in cooperation with the Electric Company and the Jerusalem Municipality.

"The Jerusalem metropolis continues to develop and grow, and the government's decision to develop renewable energy projects creates an opportunity for the city to become a smart, green and renewable capital,” said Construction and Housing and Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Ze'ev Elkin.

“The Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry, under my leadership, continues to develop the city in many areas in fruitful cooperation with the municipality and the various government ministries, in order to strengthen Jerusalem.”

At present, the Jerusalem Municipality is promoting dozens of energy efficiency projects as part of the municipal plan to deal with the climate crisis led by Mayor Moshe Lion. The municipality is working to replace all municipal lighting systems with LED lighting, to install solar panels on public buildings, to integrate green building standards in new public buildings and to expand a wide range of charging stations for electric vehicles.

Investing economic resources and regulators in strengthening the energy and economic resilience in Jerusalem is a move of national importance to the State of Israel.

“The capital city of Jerusalem, which is considered a pioneer and innovator in a variety of areas, is receiving a significant boost towards becoming the leading city in Israel in the field of renewable energy, and a role model among all authorities in Israel,” said Lion. “Together with these ministries, we will promote a variety of projects that will improve the quality of life of Jerusalem residents and make Jerusalem a greener city.”

A step in the right direction

Dr. Amir Givati, from Tel Aviv University’s Department of Environmental Studies, believes that this move is a step in the right direction. “It's a big step, and it makes two statements: one by the government that they're going to use Jerusalem as Israel’s biggest and most important city in order to promote this step of reducing emissions and greenhouse gasses; and also important is the statement made by the cooperation of government ministries with the local municipality.”

That last point, he noted, is made significant by the fact that there haven’t been any prior instances of the Israeli government handing this kind of funding over to a city itself and saying “go for it.” The gesture implies a real effort to let the rubber hit the road. “We need to let our cities lead because they know best. When it stays at the ministry level and doesn’t make its way into the field, we’ve seen that not too much happens,” said Givati.

That said, the government’s declaration is somewhat lacking - mainly because, at present, it’s only a declaration. “I would be happier if they would say, ‘by 2025, we want to achieve this or that goal,’ that would give it a much stronger foundation,” said Givati. “The Energy Ministry must put out details: when it's going to happen and what exactly the target is and how many emissions we’re going to reduce.”

At the end of the day, though, the plan’s got one thing going for it: as emphasized by Givati, “at least there’s a budget.”