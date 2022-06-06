Energy minister warns Lebanon not to threaten Israel, gas field

Lebanon’s claims to the Karish gas field are baseless, Energy Minister Karin Elharrar said on Monday, warning Beirut not to threaten Israel.

“There is absolutely no… connection between the Karish reservoir and the lines under dispute,” Elharrar told 103fm. “I don’t suggest [Lebanon] try to surprise Israel.”

Elharrar’s remarks came a day after a natural gas storage and production ship operated by Energean arrived at the Karish gas field about 80 km (50 mi) west of Haifa.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, claimed on Sunday that the vessel entered “the disputed maritime area with Israel... [and] any action or activity in the disputed area represents a provocation and an aggressive action.”

The Karish field is south of a triangular area of the Mediterranean Sea that has been subject to a dispute between Israel and Lebanon. The area starts at the countries’ land border, is 5-6 km. wide on average and would make up about 2% of Israel’s economic waters. Israel and Lebanon submitted maps with their claims to the UN in 2011. In late 2020, the countries entered negotiations on the disputed area, indirectly because the Lebanese government refused to hold direct talks with Israel.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun speaks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Lebanese expats vote in Lebanon's parliamentary election, in Beirut, Lebanon May 8, 2022. (credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

After four rounds of US-mediated talks, Lebanon sharply increased its demands, almost tripling the disputed area from 869 sq.km. to 2,300 sq.km., to include the Karish natural gas field. In response to the increased demands, Israel drew its own map, doubling its own claim. Neither side submitted its proposal to the UN, making Lebanon’s demand unofficial, in Israel’s view.

Elharrar argued that Aoun’s claims are “very distant from reality.”

“The territory in question, of the Karish and Tanin [fields], is not under dispute. It is our territory, our natural gas. The license was initially granted… in 2008,” Elharrar said.

The minister called on Lebanon to return to negotiations so that it can begin gas exploration in its own economic waters.

Official speculation

A senior government official speculated that Lebanon is threatening Israel over the developments in Karish for “internal reasons,” because “the Zionist enemy unites them.”

In terms of security concerns following the Aoun’s comments, the official said Karish’s development is fully coordinated with the entire government.

“Karish is ours. It is south of the lines of the area of dispute. They have their own gas; they should develop it,” the official said.

Energean said on Tuesday that it plans to “immediately commence hook-up and commissioning operations” at Karish, and start commissioning the sales gas pipeline for three to four months, delivering the first gas from the reservoir in the third quarter of this year.

The progress on Karish comes as Israel has been negotiating with the European Union to export gas to Europe via Egypt, following sanctions on Russia over Ukraine. Israel has been preparing to double its export capacity in the coming years.