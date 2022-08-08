The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Highway 6 to gain several new HOV lanes by 2030

A newly-signed agreement outlines the parameters of an expansion for the tolled highway, including new lanes and reduced tolls for heavy vehicles in the wee hours of the morning.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 16:54
Public transportation in Israel. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Public transportation in Israel.
Would you rather sit in traffic due to a lack of HOV lanes, or due to roadside construction? Great news for those who commute on Highway 6: you may soon get to do both! In an effort to reduce some of Israel’s notorious road congestion, the State of Israel has signed a government-approved agreement with trans-highway franchisee Derech Eretz and government company Chutsa Israel to allow for the expansion of the north/southbound Highway 6.

The expansion, set to be constructed between 2024 and 2028, will include a series of new HOV lanes between interchanges: a lane in each direction between Kesem and Ein Tut, a fourth lane between Kesem and Iron and a third lane from Iron to Ein Tut. Altogether, the newly-added lanes will make up more than 120 kilometers.

"Since I took office I have announced that I intend to turn the pyramid upside down and prioritize public transportation and cooperative travel and the Negev and the Galilee, and this is what I am doing.”

Transportation and Road Safety Minister Merav Michaeli

Additional project details include the construction of a new interchange near Beit Nehemia, and a fee reduction of 50% for vehicles over 4 tons between 3:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., in order to encourage heavy goods vehicles to use the roads during the early hours of the day when fewer commuters are present, thereby relieving traffic congestion.

“The expansion of Route 6 is a significant step for the economy and passengers, which will save valuable time and streamline road services for the citizens of Israel,” said Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who touted the project as one of “a series of infrastructure projects that the Finance Ministry is carrying out through the private sector.”

Minister of Transportation, Merav Michaeli seen during a visit at a train station in Tel Aviv on June 16, 2021 (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)Minister of Transportation, Merav Michaeli seen during a visit at a train station in Tel Aviv on June 16, 2021 (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Michaeli weighs in 

Transportation and Road Safety Minister Merav Michaeli expressed the value of the new HOV lanes in regards to public transportation: “Since I took office I have announced that I intend to turn the pyramid upside down and prioritize public transportation and cooperative travel and the Negev and the Galilee, and this is what I am doing,” she said, noting that the expansion is “big news for residents of the north and for those traveling by public and cooperative transportation.”

Indeed, public transportation may be the way to go for now, as gas prices in Israel remain high despite a price drop of 1.5 shekels at the beginning of August. Gas purchasers can still expect to spend quite a bit at the pump, though it may be thanks to Israel’s heavily-taxed gas that the state can fund construction projects such as the Highway 6 expansion.



