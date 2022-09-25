The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Liberman signs on appointment of Electric Company director

Liberman signed on the appointment of one of two employee representatives to be on the IEC board of directors so that the board meetings could continue.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 10:05
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman arrives to a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on September 11, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman arrives to a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on September 11, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman approved last week the appointment of a director of the Israel Electric Company, managing to swiftly protect the company from a dire situation.

Liberman's approval will facilitate a minimum quorum, which enables board meetings to continue. The IEC board of directors is subject to approval from the Gilaur Committee, which met soon afterward and approved the board. The IEC board met on September 15.

Those near Liberman say he approved Ilan Biran, chair of the board of directors, to prevent the disruption of IEC meetings, as the IEC provides most of Israel's electricity.

IEC disagreements

Liberman did not approve the appointment of another director on behalf of the employees, however. He and Energy Minister Karin Elharrar disagree on two main issues: The first is appointing Meir Spiegler to be CEO. The IEC approved Spiegler's appointment but Elharrar refused to authorize it.

The second issue is not renewing Avraham Menela's term on the IEC board. Liberman was very interested in continuing Menela's term, but Elharrar refused to authorize it because she believes Menela spearheaded Spiegler's appointment as CEO against her wishes.
Israel Electric company HQ 370 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Israel Electric company HQ 370 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)


