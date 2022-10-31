Israeli climate-tech company Airovation Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Phoenicia, the sole glass manufacturer in Israel, to transform the country’s glass production process into a carbon-friendly operation.

The new MOU will see Airovation run a two-phase scale-up process, eventually leading to the first fully commercial unit that will reduce the carbon footprint and secure Phoenicia’s supply chain and circular economy. This, in turn, will enable Phoenicia to be less dependent on imports. Additionally, the minerals not used in the production process will be distributed locally.

With its proprietary CO2 conversion technology, Airovation enables a circular economy within glass production facilities by manufacturing raw production materials out of the factory’s own emissions.

“By partnering with Israel’s only glass manufacturer, we have taken crucial steps to not only put our technology into action but also toward revolutionizing the glass industry in our home country,” said Gil Tomer, co-founder & COO at Airovation Technologies, who went on to point out that the country is making moves toward a more climate-friendly position.

Gil Tomer, Co-Founder & COO at Airovation Technologies; Mayor Tal Ohana; CEO of Phoenicia Michel Ben Simon; CFO of Phoenicia Avi Peer. (credit: YOAV WEISS)

“Just earlier this year, Israel approved its first Climate Bill, which aims to drastically reduce carbon emissions in the coming decades. We are seeing a real priority from the country and its business industry to adopt encouraging global carbon standards,” Tomer said.

A wide range of uses

Phoenicia, based in Yeruham, is the only company in Israel that specializes in the production of a variety of glass containers used for the beverage and food industry in Israel and abroad, as well as for other uses such as storage containers and decorative products.

“The Phoenicia plant is one of the first manufacturing facilities in town, and we are proud of its ability to promote innovation that allows its growth and continued industrial leadership, especially in an era when we are faced with climate, supply chain, labor and financial changes,” said Tal Ohana, Mayor of Yeruham. “The new collaboration with Airovation … gives me tremendous pride as mayor. By innovating not only for the sake of Israel’s future but also for the environment, we can achieve a lasting impact for the betterment of our planet.”

Earlier this month, Airovation Technologies’ announced an MOU with Korea-based Kolon Industries, the latest milestone in the expanding commercial relationship between Israel and South Korea. The company has also been selected to represent the State of Israel in a delegation of the Import Institute at the renowned 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) next month in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.