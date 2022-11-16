The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Netafim VP Products to speak at Jerusalem Post Global Forum in Morocco

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 00:54
Abed Masarwa, Vice-President of Products at Netafim. (photo credit: NETAFIM)
Abed Masarwa, Vice-President of Products at Netafim.
(photo credit: NETAFIM)

Abed Masarwa, Vice-President of Products at Netafim, the world’s largest irrigation company and the global leader in precision irrigation solutions, will be speaking at the Jerusalem Post Group’s Global Investment Forum 2022 in Marrakech, Morocco, on Thursday. November 17. The conference is sponsored by the Jerusalem Post Group and its media partners – Global Media Holdings in Morocco and the Khaleej Times in the United Arab Emirates. 

Masarwa will participate in a panel at the conference entitled “Repairing the environment, one innovation at a time.” The company is expected to highlight its solutions for precision irrigation, fertigation, and digital farming integrating real-time monitoring, controlled environment, and automated control that help farmers optimize their agricultural outputs in the face of climate change.

After more than a decade of activity in the country, Netafim Morocco was incorporated five years ago. The division has established relationships with key business partners, farms and distribution networks. Netafim was one of the first multinational irrigation companies to invest in commercial infrastructure for the purpose of growth through knowledge transfer and R&D and was among the first companies to introduce drip irrigation to the Moroccan market. Netafim recently opened a factory in Kenitra, Morocco, that will be officially inaugurated in January 2023. 

Elad Levi, Vice President, Head of Middle East & Africa, says, “Morocco has just experienced its worst drought in the last 40 years, propelling the need for climate adaptation technologies such as ours to the forefront. We have been working in Morocco for several years and have secured relationships with key decision-makers. As industry pioneers with an in-depth understanding of the market and unrivaled agronomic expertise due to our roots in desert agriculture, we’re ideally positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities emerging here.”

Morocco is one of the continent’s agribusiness leaders. Located close to Europe and easily accessible to other markets (half a day to the US), the Moroccan agricultural market is highly developed, substantially supported by the government, promotes sustainable practices and attracts international investments. The country’s optimal agricultural conditions enable the cultivation of a variety of crops, from orchards to plantations, field crops and high-end greenhouse crops. 

Netafim’s precision irrigation and controlled environments solutions, operated by its partners in government and trade  and customers across the United Arab Emirates, generate high-quality produce that is supplied to the local market. The company is also active in Egypt with farms that export products to Europe. Netafim recently expanded its distribution network and built capacity to serve the Egyptian market more extensively.

Netafim is an Orbia precision agriculture business. Founded in 1965, it pioneered the drip revolution, creating a paradigm shift toward precision irrigation. Precision irrigation drives sustainability across the entire food chain, increases water efficiency in farming by more than 50% and promotes more environmental cultivation of crops, including reducing the amount of greenhouse gases generated and the amount of fertilizer required.     



