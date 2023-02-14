The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Energean exports first hydrocarbon liquids from Israeli gas fields

The first cargo has been transferred from the company's Karish field platform and sold as part of a multi-cargo marketing agreement with Vitol.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 15:00
Floating gas production rig, Energean Power (photo credit: ENERGEAN)
Floating gas production rig, Energean Power
(photo credit: ENERGEAN)

For the first time in the history of Israeli oil and gas production, hydrocarbon liquids will be exported to global markets, Energean confirmed on Tuesday. The first cargo has been transferred from the company's Karish field platform and sold as part of a multi-cargo marketing agreement with Vitol.

“We are happy and proud that Energean has facilitated Israel joining the club of international oil exporters," said Mathios Rigas, Energean's CEO "This is another milestone for us, enhancing Energean’s growth as a significant player in the local and regional markets.”

According to Energean, the hydrocarbon liquids are to be offloaded in a controlled manner via the Energean Power FPSO vessel and subsequently sold into various global markets, creating a significantly differentiated income stream that is fundamentally separate to the company's gas-derived revenues.

What is the significance of having an alternative revenue stream in the current market?

Nick Witney, Energean Group Commercial Director, noted the significance of the alternative revenue stream given the current state of the energy resource market.

"While we remain a gas-focused company — with our Israeli gas production central to our role in enabling the energy transition — light, sweet crude oil responsibly produced from modern, low carbon intensity facilities is very much in demand, globally."

Nick Witney

"While we remain a gas-focused company — with our Israeli gas production central to our role in enabling the energy transition — light, sweet crude oil responsibly produced from modern, low carbon intensity facilities is very much in demand, globally," he said.

Karish gas field, located in Israel territory and disputed by Lebanon. (credit: ENERGEAN) Karish gas field, located in Israel territory and disputed by Lebanon. (credit: ENERGEAN)


Tags natural gas business Money energy gas
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by