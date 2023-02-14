Energean exports first hydrocarbon liquids from Israeli gas fields

For the first time in the history of Israeli oil and gas production, hydrocarbon liquids will be exported to global markets, Energean confirmed on Tuesday. The first cargo has been transferred from the company's Karish field platform and sold as part of a multi-cargo marketing agreement with Vitol.

“We are happy and proud that Energean has facilitated Israel joining the club of international oil exporters," said Mathios Rigas, Energean's CEO "This is another milestone for us, enhancing Energean’s growth as a significant player in the local and regional markets.”

According to Energean, the hydrocarbon liquids are to be offloaded in a controlled manner via the Energean Power FPSO vessel and subsequently sold into various global markets, creating a significantly differentiated income stream that is fundamentally separate to the company's gas-derived revenues.

What is the significance of having an alternative revenue stream in the current market?

Nick Witney, Energean Group Commercial Director, noted the significance of the alternative revenue stream given the current state of the energy resource market.

"While we remain a gas-focused company — with our Israeli gas production central to our role in enabling the energy transition — light, sweet crude oil responsibly produced from modern, low carbon intensity facilities is very much in demand, globally," he said.