Haredi towns to receive 'kosher electricity' in new Energy Ministry plan

Israel Katz announced that he will submit the plan for approval at the cabinet meeting for his national storage plan for accumulating electricity during low hours.

By YANON SHALOM YITACH/WALLA!
Published: MAY 5, 2023 21:27
Likud MK Israel Katz speaks during a Conference of Heads of Local Authorities, in Ramat Negev, southern Israel, July 22, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Energy Minister Israel Katz announced Thursday night that he will bring up for approval at the upcoming cabinet meeting his national storage plan for accumulating electricity during low hours and supplying it during peak hours.

The announcement includes the ability to provide "kosher electricity" on Saturdays to neighborhoods and towns that choose to have it.

The Energy Ministry explained that there is an agreement between all parties involved in the implementation of the program that the program will not increase the price of electricity.

Katz referred to the criticism of the "kosher electricity" program and said: "It might not be 'kosher to those who uppose the ultra-Orthodox, for me this is an example of a creative solution and the ability to harness advanced technology for a shared life together."

Liberman: Haredi electricity comes at expense of middle class Israelis

Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman attacked the proposal and said: "For 75 years, all the 'righteous' [Jews] managed without kosher electricity. This forceful move by Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) comes at the expense of the middle class. They are the ones who will pay the price for it. 

"The construction of electricity storage facilities, combined with the high electricity rates during the week compared to the cheap rates on Shabbat, will cost the citizens of Israel billions of shekels," he continued.

Minister Israel Katz is inoculated against the novel coronavirus on Sunday, December 20 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Minister Israel Katz is inoculated against the novel coronavirus on Sunday, December 20 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

UTJ leader Moshe Gafni tweeted that it's "an excellent plan! Anyone who says otherwise simply does not understand the issue."

The Competition Authority also expressed its opinion on the plan in the past and warned the government against the initiative together with the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC). The authority claims that the move will result in the establishment of standards, procedures and work practices that benefit the IEC but "will be difficult to correct in the future" and will lead to the holding of the IEC in the field for many years to come.

The IEC was declared a monopoly by the Competition Authority and was fined by it two years ago NIS 13 million for abusing its position.



