The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Enlight launches largest solar-storage fusion project in Israel

Amongst the explosion of Israeli energy startups, one is set to change the way solar power can be stored.

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 19:03

Updated: AUGUST 23, 2023 19:22
A new solar-plus-storage array, Israel, August 23, 2023 (photo credit: EL-MOR Renewable Energy)
A new solar-plus-storage array, Israel, August 23, 2023
(photo credit: EL-MOR Renewable Energy)

Enlight Renewable Energy's Sde Nitzan venture has kicked off commercial operations on Wednesday.

The project has a capacity of 23 MW of renewable energy and 40 MWh of storage. This is Enlight's first project that connects it to the electricity grid and is the largest in the country to combine both solar and storage.

The company explained that the Sde Nitzan project is an integral part of Enlight's PV+ storage cluster. This cluster boasts a solar capacity of 248 MW coupled with a storage capacity of 474 MWh. The remainder of this capacity is anticipated to be gradually integrated into the grid by the conclusion of the first half of 2024. 

Sde Nitzan project to empower sale of electricity

Starting in January 2024, the Sde Nitzan project will empower the sale of electricity to corporate clients, capitalizing on Israel's unique electricity market regulations. These new regulations facilitate direct agreements between green energy producers, like Enlight, and substantial electricity consumers, fostering the expedited transition towards eco-friendly energy in Israel.

For example, Enlight recently struck agreements with Amdocs and SodaStream, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, to supply green energy. These collaborations will harness the potential of solar-plus-storage solutions for generating sustainable energy.

A new solar-plus-storage solar farm, Israel, August 23,2023 (credit: EL-MOR Renewable Energy) A new solar-plus-storage solar farm, Israel, August 23,2023 (credit: EL-MOR Renewable Energy)

On Wednesday, Enlight also announced the successful activation of its ACDC project, a 26 MW endeavor in Hungary with a capacity of 26 MW. 

This project's energy output will be marketed through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) tied to the Consumer Price Index over 15 years. The ACDC project is one facet of Enlight's broader portfolio in Hungary, encompassing operational endeavors like the Attila project, with a 57 MW capacity, as well as the ongoing construction of the Tapolca project, with a capacity of 60 MW.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by