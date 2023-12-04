New Israeli bus terminal charges electric buses wirelessly

Israeli startup Electreon has introduced the world's first commercial wireless charging terminal for buses, marking a significant leap in electric vehicle infrastructure.

Electreon's terminal, located in Rosh Ha’ayin, allows 24/7 wireless charging for electric buses in Israel's Petah Tikva and Rosh Ha'ayin areas, serving the public seamlessly as part of regular transportation services. Oren Ezer, CEO of Electreon, expressed satisfaction, stating, "Public electric buses will be able to charge efficiently, economically, and almost without using ground resources."

The project, executed in partnership with Electra Afikim, a major Israeli transportation operator, involves an income of approximately 5.8 million NIS in 2023 for Electreon. The company, beyond technology provision, manages all construction phases, including electric infrastructure and civil engineering works.

In addition to installing the wireless charging infrastructure, Electreon has incorporated its technology into electric buses from international suppliers like HIGER, Ankai, and Sunwin. Electra Afikim plans to integrate these buses into regular service lines, benefiting public transportation users in Israel.

The advantages of wireless charging

Wireless charging brings operational advantages, including immediate and automatic charging, remote control capabilities, and real estate savings in parking lots. Electra Afikim, serving around 80 million passengers annually, aligns the project with its vision to lead in service quality and innovation. Electra Afikim's lineup of electric buses; Israel's first wireless charging electric bus depot (credit: Alexey Izmalkov)

Transportation Minister MK Miri Regev emphasized the government's support for innovation in the automotive sector. "I believe that the technology we are launching today will achieve similar success, and I hope that this will be good news for other companies in Israel and around the world,” she said.

The Afikim project was launched in parallel with another innovative project: on Wednesday, November 29, the first public electric road in the United States was inaugurated in partnership with the automotive company Ford, in Michigan, the birthplace of the modern automotive industry. This initiative was personally led by Michigan as part of the state's policy to lead the adoption and encouragement of breakthrough technologies in the transportation sector.