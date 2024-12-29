Bazan Group Presents its ESG Report for 2023

Bazan Group has published its ESG Report for 2023, whose primary focus is on the company’s efforts to contend with the challenges posed by the Swords of Iron War. The report also provides a comprehensive snapshot of Bazan’s achievements in the field of environment, society, and corporate governance (ESG), as well as its progress towards meeting its short-term and long-term ESG objectives.

Following the outbreak of the war, Bazan increased its donations fund to NIS 30 million, approximately NIS 11.6 million of which was allocated to victims of the war and the evacuees. The activity included financial donations, ongoing support, and the creation of joint ventures with social NGOs. Bazan expanded its activity in the community, including the adoption of Kibbutz Nachal Oz, which suffered severe damage during the terrorist attack on October 7, 2023.

Bazan’s chairman Moshe Kaplinsky said, “The phrase ‘national responsibility’ has taken on even greater and new significance since the onset of the war. In our management approach and our set of basic values, the phrase ‘national responsibility’ incorporates the issue of mutual responsibility in the broadest sense of the term. We have seen an increasingly intolerable situation develop, which has imposed a moral duty on us to increase and intensify our social engagement and to help the community as much as possible. We have allocated millions of shekels and hundreds of volunteer hours to provide support for the communities which have suffered and incurred damages from the war, and we shall continue to do so as long as it takes and as much as needed.”

The report also details other notable company achievements in 2023, including a 26% reduction in the volume of waste generated, along with a 12% decrease in the amount of water used in comparison with previous years. The Group set ambitious, forward-looking objectives, which include a 30% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030, together with considerable investment in innovative technology designed to reduce the Group’s ecological footprint. Furthermore, Bazan is planning to expand the scope of its partnerships with leading organizations in order to pursue sustainable development and support local communities.

