From crisis to innovation: Doral calls for Renewable Energy to become Israel’s strategic priority

Yoni Hantis, soon to be appointed CEO of Doral, was one of the key speakers at the 2025 Economic Conference hosted by Maariv and Walla. In an exclusive interview, he discusses the challenges facing Israel's energy sector, innovative solutions, and his optimism for a greener future.

Hantis, currently Doral’s Deputy CEO, highlighted the difficulties of the past year in the energy sector, the shortcomings in Israel’s electricity market, and the roadmap for a sustainable future. Yoni Hantis, soon to be appointed CEO of Doral Energy (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"Israel's Electricity Market Is Failing"

“We need to start by discussing conventional energy,” says Hantis. “There’s a fundamental failure in Israel’s electricity market. It relies on a limited number of outdated power stations, which is unacceptable for a country where the primary security threat involves missile attacks from multiple directions.

"The solution is decentralization, which renewable energy can provide. Energy security is Israel’s most pressing challenge right now, and we must prioritize it accordingly."

Israel Lags Behind in Renewable Energy

Hantis emphasizes that transitioning to renewables is essential. “While there are positive trends and government targets, Israel remains behind other nations in this field. Two main barriers hinder progress: the electricity grid and land availability. The grid isn’t designed to support large-scale renewable energy production, and land resources are scarce despite the country's abundant sunlight.”

To overcome these challenges, Doral is adopting dual-use land strategies. “We integrate solar panels with agricultural fields—installing panel structures between rows of avocado orchards or vineyards. This provides farmers with an additional income source, financial flexibility, and opportunities to integrate new agricultural technologies.”

Doral operates in Israel, the U.S., and Europe. “In Israel, we have the largest portfolio of connected renewable energy projects. In the U.S., we rank among the top solar developers and are constructing one of the country’s largest solar projects—1,600 megawatts, with the first phase already operational. Our U.S. division has raised over $2 billion to date.”

Israel's Renewable Energy Struggles

Hantis points out that Israel's renewable energy adoption remains slow. “Currently, only 13%-14% of the country’s electricity comes from green sources. The goal was 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030, but meeting the next target seems uncertain. Ironically, renewable energy is the most efficient, cheapest, and safest form of power. The more we install, the lower the cost for consumers.”

Unlike in the U.S., where private companies can build transmission infrastructure, Israeli regulations require the Israel Electric Corporation to connect new facilities. "This creates a major bottleneck. The grid is congested, delaying the integration of new renewable energy facilities."

A year and a half ago, the Electricity Authority opened the market to competition. "Until then, we sold power exclusively to the national grid through tenders. Now, we can sell directly to private clients. Doral has focused on the corporate sector, supplying energy to major clients such as Melisron, Migdal, ICL, Decathlon, and Bank Leumi."

Energy Security: A National Priority

Hantis stresses that energy security is critical for Israel, especially given the country's exposure to missile threats. “When most of the electricity is generated by a handful of large power stations in fixed locations, they become vulnerable targets. Striking one of these could cripple power supply to entire regions. This is the security scenario we’ve faced over the past year and a half.

“In the latest war, we learned that renewable energy isn’t just an environmental or economic necessity—it’s a security imperative. Decentralized solar stations, like those operated by Doral, create resilience. Instead of a single, large power plant at one site, you have 1,000 megawatts distributed across 1,000 different locations. This setup makes it nearly impossible to disrupt the entire system, significantly enhancing Israel’s energy security.

“Frankly, it’s a security failure that Israel doesn’t have a much larger renewable energy capacity to address these threats. Doral has extensive geographic coverage, from Kibbutz Yotvata in the south to Kibbutz Dan in the north. We operate over 1,000 solar installations nationwide, including in Haifa and the Krayot region.

“Investing in renewable energy is essential not just for economic reasons but also for national security. That’s what drives us to keep expanding this field. Doral is classified as a critical electricity supplier, meaning we ensured uninterrupted service even during wartime. Some of our partners, like the kibbutzim in the Gaza border region—Nirim, Nir Oz, and Kerem Shalom—suffered severe attacks. Yet, despite the damages, our facilities continued operating, with an overall disruption of less than 0.5%—an incredible result for a country at war.”

Regional Cooperation and Future Innovations

Hantis believes Israel’s expertise in energy could drive regional partnerships. “Israel is an energy island, but our neighbors face major electricity challenges. We have the technology and know-how to build facilities, while they have the land. Collaborations with countries like Jordan and Egypt could be game-changers, though the political climate currently complicates such efforts.”

He also highlights the evolving role of technology in energy management. “In the past, a solar farm was simple—you cleaned the panels a few times a year, and that was it. Today, we must manage electricity storage, forecast consumption, monitor weather conditions, and integrate smart energy storage solutions. Doral is leveraging AI and advanced software to optimize energy operations.”

A Bright Future for Israel's Energy Market

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” says Hantis. “Israel is finally realizing that it’s a significant energy market with high electricity demand. Investing in solar energy and smart storage makes both economic and environmental sense.

“Although land scarcity remains a challenge, dual-use solutions—like agrivoltaics, which combine solar energy with agriculture—offer a viable path forward. Until now, most solar farms were built on land designated solely for electricity production. Now, Israel is shifting its approach, and Doral has been at the forefront of this transformation.

“For example, instead of dedicating 150 acres of kibbutz land exclusively to solar power, the new model integrates solar panels into existing avocado orchards. This maximizes land use for both farming and energy production.

“In a small country where every acre is contested, this solution isn’t just smart—it’s essential,” he explains. “Recently, the Israel Land Authority allocated large tracts for dual-use solar projects, and thousands of megawatts of such installations are expected to come online in the coming years. Doral already has four fully operational commercial sites under this model—the only company in Israel to do so.

“We’re in the midst of an energy revolution. With more decentralized energy facilities, advanced storage, and strategic partnerships, Israel has the potential to become a global leader in renewable energy.”

This article was published in collaboration with Doral.