Environment Ministry holds drill to clean up Eilat oil spill

In September, three environmental organizations threatened to file a lawsuit against the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company after about 100 cubic meters of oil leaked from the pipeline near Ashkelon in

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 12:08

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2021 12:18
One of the highlights of Eilat is seeing fish like these while snorkeling or diving (photo credit: JEREMY WERMEILLE/UNSPLASH)
One of the highlights of Eilat is seeing fish like these while snorkeling or diving
(photo credit: JEREMY WERMEILLE/UNSPLASH)
The Ministry of Environmental Protection held an exercise this week to practice its response to a potential oil spill in the Port of Eilat. 
Initiated by the Sea Pollution Prevention Station, which belongs to the ministry’s Marine Unit, the teams drilled scenarios including a malfunction in a ship located in a pier at the port resulting in oil pouring into the sea. 
The teams practiced pumping fuel from the sea into special vessels. Oil includes all types of fossil fuels that are transported at sea, including crude oil and distillers such as meze, diesel fuel and gasoline.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection carried out the exercise as part of the annual training and exercise regimen in the framework of the TAMA (National Program for Readiness and Response to Sea Pollution Events) in order to maintain the competence and skill of the various units.
The Environmental Protection Ministry holds a drill in December 2021 to practice cleaning the Eilat Port from an oil spill. (credit: ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION MINISTRY)The Environmental Protection Ministry holds a drill in December 2021 to practice cleaning the Eilat Port from an oil spill. (credit: ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION MINISTRY)
In September, three environmental organizations threatened to file a lawsuit against the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company after about 100 cubic meters of oil leaked from the pipeline near Ashkelon in August. 
That leak led to the need to clear 5,000 tons of contaminated soil and concerns that the fuel contaminated groundwater. The organizations, including the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, the Israel Union for Environmental Defense and Zalul, warned that they would file a lawsuit if no concrete steps are taken to correct the issues in the pipeline and prevent the recurrence of environmental damage.


Tags Eilat environment oil israel
