Israel-based Tipalti, a leading global payables solution, has entered a partnership with Unified, a Kansas-based company overseeing products within the esports industry, to better the payment system in esports tournaments such as League of Legends competitions.

Tipalti ("we handled it" in Hebrew) is the only company handling both Accounts Payable and Global Partner Payments workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle.

Together, they will process payment distribution to the participants of Unified esports tournaments, therein streamlining the fan experience turnaround time when a player is the winner of a cash prize competition.

"Streamlining payouts for players and talent with Tipalti's payment system provides structure and professionalism to amateur esports," said Unified CEO Ramsey Jamoul. "I believe this is a huge win."

Tipalti offices at Glil Yam (credit: DIMA KARMINSKY)

"For our clients and partners in the gaming industry, our goal is to help make the user experience — particularly payment processes — as simple and seamless as possible," GM of Global Partner Payments at Tipalti Paco Suro. "Working in partnership with Unified’s Challengers Uprising, a SaaS platform for League of Legends leagues and tournaments, and our customer, Riot Games, we are helping to provide a user-friendly experience with better visibility and structure that illuminates the path to becoming a pro gamer."

Suro concluded, "We could not be more excited to lead the charge for all of Unified’s AP needs and be recognized as the official payout provider for its in-person tournament winnings and its Challengers Uprising platform."