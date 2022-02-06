The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Finance
 

Israel's Tipalti teams up with Unified to better League of Legends tournaments

The companies will process payment distribution to the participants of Unified esports tournaments, streamlining the fan experience turnaround time when a player wins a cash prize competition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 16:06
Tipalti CEO and co-founder Chen Amit (photo credit: Courtesy)
Tipalti CEO and co-founder Chen Amit
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Israel-based Tipalti, a leading global payables solution, has entered a partnership with Unified, a Kansas-based company overseeing products within the esports industry, to better the payment system in esports tournaments such as League of Legends competitions.

Tipalti ("we handled it" in Hebrew) is the only company handling both Accounts Payable and Global Partner Payments workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle.

Together, they will process payment distribution to the participants of Unified esports tournaments, therein streamlining the fan experience turnaround time when a player is the winner of a cash prize competition.

"Streamlining payouts for players and talent with Tipalti's payment system provides structure and professionalism to amateur esports," said Unified CEO Ramsey Jamoul. "I believe this is a huge win."

Tipalti offices at Glil Yam (credit: DIMA KARMINSKY)Tipalti offices at Glil Yam (credit: DIMA KARMINSKY)

"For our clients and partners in the gaming industry, our goal is to help make the user experience — particularly payment processes — as simple and seamless as possible," GM of Global Partner Payments at Tipalti Paco Suro. "Working in partnership with Unified’s Challengers Uprising, a SaaS platform for League of Legends leagues and tournaments, and our customer, Riot Games, we are helping to provide a user-friendly experience with better visibility and structure that illuminates the path to becoming a pro gamer."

Suro concluded, "We could not be more excited to lead the charge for all of Unified’s AP needs and be recognized as the official payout provider for its in-person tournament winnings and its Challengers Uprising platform."



Tags finance Money Gaming tournament
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by