Here's how to run an influencers campaign - opinion

The world of influencers is on the rise all over the world and through that the world of influencer marketing as well. So how can we create successful campaigns with different influencers and companies? How do you find “the perfect influencer” – Is there one?

Have you ever stopped to think how many times a day you see content created by influencers?

When you get into it, our purchases are influenced by the content we see in social media.

In order to create a stable and strong brand, companies need people to represent their brand in the best way. The influencer marketing field is gaining momentum in the past few years. Companies that understand the trend, succeed in bringing impressive. How impressive? Influencer marketing has a return on investment that is 11 times than any other type of digital marketing.

The influencers are the ones that help their audience differentiate between truth and fiction.

Author Noy Peri (Credit: Jewish Federation of Greater Washington)



With their extensive knowledge of social media and their expertise, the “community” they created relies on them.

The is the starting point for influencer marketing. Whether it’s fashion, technology, baking or parenting, the influencers are everywhere, and their recommendations lead to better costumers.

The natural growth they create for a product they represent is amazing. On that note, I want to clarify that there is no “perfect influencer” for a specific company – it’s all about the content!

Of course, a tech influencer will be a great fit for a technology company, but if you find a good influencer that is also content creator, and together you create the content that will work best for the influencer’s audience, the sky is the limit.

For example, you can see the campaign we did with Recommate, a platform that makes recommendations on products.

If you send a recommendation on a specific product online through the app and someone buys it, Recommate pays you 10% of each purchase.

After sitting with the company and finding out their goals, we understood that we wanted an influencer that would not be obvious.

We decided on London Lazarson ( @londonlaz ), one of the world’s biggest influencers on TikTok.

Lazarson creates funny videos and uses the fact that he is the lost brother of Macaulay Calkin to excite his 7.7 Million followers. Together we created a straightforward video with some jokes that work best for his audience. The video exploded with more than half a million views, hundreds of downloads and many recommendations in the app.

So, if you are planning of doing a campaign with influencers, start with the content, define what you are looking for and search for the right influencers and be open to innovative ideas that will come from the influencers themselves (because who knows their audience best?).

And don’t forget to analyze each campaign in order to be better in your next campaign.