The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Opinion
 

Time for a paradigm shift: Holistic approach to oil, gas, green energy - opinion

A combination of renewables, oil and gas, nuclear energy, carbon storage, hydrogen, and other sustainable energy sources is necessary to meet the world’s energy needs.

By MATHIOS RIGAS
Published: JULY 17, 2023 02:11
The Leviathan platform (photo credit: ALBATROSS)
The Leviathan platform
(photo credit: ALBATROSS)

If you had asked a European citizen, or even a leader by the beginning of 2022, not many could have anticipated the challenges that lay ahead. The continent found itself grappling with a seemingly unimaginable question: How would they navigate the bitter cold of winter as their gas reservoirs began to empty? To compound the situation, the eruption of the Russia-Ukraine war further exacerbated the issue, leaving European countries heavily dependent on Russian gas.

This unprecedented energy crisis served as a stark wake-up call, emphasizing the critical importance of energy investments in securing a reliable and affordable energy supply. Global energy investments reached a staggering $500 billion in 2022, underscoring the continued significance of hydrocarbons in meeting future demand.

While the transition to renewable energy is an admirable goal, it has now become clear that a long-term vision cannot be achieved overnight. To ensure a stable and secure energy supply, investments in oil and gas exploration and development remain necessary. This approach paves the way for sustainable energy that is both reliable and affordable for all.

Oil and natural gas still necessary amid push toward renewable energy

Leading energy companies have recognized the need for a comprehensive strategy and have adjusted their approaches accordingly. Previously focused on “greening” their activities, companies such as BP and Shell have come to understand the importance of adopting a holistic approach. BP, for instance, initially announced significant reductions in hydrocarbon production, but it has since increased its investment in the sector by $1 billion per year. Similarly, Shell has redirected its focus towards natural gas, maintaining its global leadership in liquefied natural gas (LNG) while halting production cuts.

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) World Energy Outlook Report for 2022 emphasizes the dire consequences of inadequate investment in the energy sector. Insufficient funding poses a significant risk of future hydrocarbon supply shortages, thereby jeopardizing stability and security. To meet climate goals and ensure a successful energy transition, investments on a scale comparable to those seen a decade ago – over $600 billion per year – are crucial.

Clean and sustainable energy (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Clean and sustainable energy (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

As a Greek businessman who works both in Europe and the Mediterranean, I always look around for models that have worked well and those that have failed. Unlocking the energy potential of a state requires a collective effort and certain measures.

GOVERNMENTS PLAY a pivotal role in creating an environment conducive to energy investments. A striking example is Italy, which initially imposed a moratorium on exploration and exploitation but eventually recognized the importance of energy autonomy, adjusting its approach accordingly.

Some European governments, steadfast in their commitment to the fast transition paradigm, found themselves grappling with not only the challenge of funding electricity during a harsh winter, but also navigating complex geopolitical dynamics due to their heavy reliance on Russian gas.

Drawing inspiration from successful examples, we must acknowledge the remarkable achievements of Israel in embracing a diversified energy portfolio. Overcoming challenges, Israel reduced its reliance on coal and harnessed locally produced natural gas, achieving energy independence, lowering costs, and strengthening its geopolitical influence through natural gas exports.

Israel was also the country that provided a solid base for Energean to make its vision come true and lead the energy transition in the Eastern Mediterranean.

As we navigate the path ahead, it becomes increasingly evident that a holistic approach is essential to unlock a state’s energy potential. This transformation demands collective efforts and specific measures. Consensus-building, long-term rationale, and a shared vision at the governmental level are vital to ensure stability, security, and economic growth. Overcoming local interests and raising awareness of the long-term benefits within society are crucial aspects of this shift.

The world is currently grappling with pressing challenges in the energy landscape, necessitating a paradigm shift. No longer can we rely on the dichotomic approach of renewables OR oil and gas. Instead, a smart holistic approach is imperative, recognizing the interconnectedness of various energy sources. It is increasingly evident that a combination of renewables, oil and gas, nuclear energy, carbon storage, hydrogen, and other sustainable energy sources is necessary to meet the world’s energy needs. By embracing this paradigm shift, we can forge a path towards a sustainable and prosperous energy future, catalyzing stability, security, and economic growth.

The writer is the CEO of Energean.



Related Tags
oil
gas
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by