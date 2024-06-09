Should Israeli companies have to hide where they come from? - opinion

Last week, I attended the Nas Summit in Tel Aviv, where some of the leading creators from Israel and abroad shared their insights. Among the notable figures were host Nuseir Yassin (NasDaily) and keynote speaker Casey Neistat, both creators who faced immense backlash for their outspoken support of Israel.

A highlight of the event was a debate featuring social media maven Dot Lung and Miriam Schwab, the head of WordPress relations at Elementor. The discussion was about whether companies should disclose their Israeli identities following the war, a topic many Israeli companies struggle with amid the growing backlash against Israel.

Dot argued against revealing an Israeli identity, stating that her “best business advice is to not commit suicide and to not reveal your Israeli identity until further notice.” Although this notion can be demoralizing on a personal level, it makes sense from a business perspective. Fear of boycotts, not securing investment, and reputational damage have been concerns for Israeli businesses even before the recent conflict. Since October 7, these fears have only intensified.

In contrast, Schwab took a different approach. Despite past apprehensions, she found the response to revealing her Israeli identity to be, for the most part, neutral and, at times, even positive. For her, it was a matter of choosing between a safer route and an authentic one. Her experience going with the authentic route has paid off.

Should companies be openly Israeli or hide their origins?

The audience seemed to favor Miriam’s approach, emphasizing their Israeli pride, but this debate has long been a topic in Israel’s public relations community. Both perspectives are understandable, but to reach a coherent conclusion, it’s important to examine each company’s unique considerations. Nas Daily (credit: SNIR KAZIR)

Any company’s first consideration should be its target audience. A study by the Pew Research Center found that younger Americans are more likely to sympathize with the Palestinian people than with the Israelis. Therefore, a company targeting younger audiences might face a more critical view if positioned as an Israeli company. However, for companies targeting older audiences (where only 9% sympathize entirely or mostly with the Palestinians), being openly Israeli might increase positive sentiment.

Another major concern is the company’s association with Israel’s political and economic stability. Early-stage start-ups or even established companies in industries affected by Israel’s current affairs might find that highlighting their Israeli positioning can deter potential investors or create skepticism among foreign shareholders – though Israeli companies that focus on other markets might face no such risk, even when Israel is in turmoil.

Finally, start-up founders should ask themselves why mentioning their Israeli location is relevant to their story. What are they trying to achieve by highlighting this? If the information fits naturally into the narrative, it can be effective. However, if the intent is merely to advocate for Israel, it can appear forced and draw unwanted attention.

Your paragraph is powerful and effectively conveys the message. Here’s a refined version with some minor adjustments for clarity and flow: Advertisement

However, as seen by the crowd’s gravitation towards Schwab’s approach, the underlying issue in Israel is not just that companies grapple with finding the best approach; it’s that many feel a deep-seated obligation to share their Israeli identity, even at the cost of potential harm to their business. This sense of national pride drives many Israeli companies to publicly identify with their homeland, despite the risks involved.

At the close of the debate, Nuseir Yassin mentioned that NasDaily had lost a million dollars for publicly identifying as Israeli. “Coming out publicly as Israeli may sound easy, but it’s freaking hard,” he said. While he did not regret his choice, he urged caution and awareness of potential losses, especially in the current climate where boycotts could lead to significant repercussions for many companies.

The notion that one should risk everything for national pride or put one’s reputation on the line for the sake of celebrating one’s heritage is truly admirable. However, companies can support Israel in many ways without needing to flaunt their Israeli identities. Ultimately, if a company considers the best approach in a purely business-oriented sense is to keep its identity secret, it should foster internal pride and find creative ways to support Israel that do not involve risking brand identity. This can create a win-win scenario that maintains the company’s national pride without risking its business interests.

The writer is a media relations associate at Gova10, a Tel Aviv-based multi-national public relations firm.