Solving Gaza's economic crisis: Could it be the role of financial experts? - opinion

Whether the Western governments like it or not, Operation Swords of Iron will only end when the Israeli evacuees from the North and South feel safe to return to their homes. There are about 250,000 such evacuees. How can peace realistically be achieved?

What’s needed is a Hamas bypass operation. Let their leaders wither underground. And Israel should sue for war reparations to acknowledge their guilt. As for the welfare of the Gazan people, a comprehensive solution was already published and then apparently forgotten. It’s high time to remember it. Here’s our suggestion for consideration by all concerned.

Military solution: Why not station 15,000 to 30,000 American troops at the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt, just like the 30,000 US soldiers at the Korean Demilitarized Zone? This would end when the economic solution kicks in and Hamas is bypassed.

Economic solution: History teaches us how the war between Israel and Hamas may end: with an economic alternative to war. In WWII, Germany and Japan were very hostile, but once they were beaten, the Marshall Plan revived Europe, and Gen. Douglas MacArthur brought American cash and laws to Japan. The Irish troubles finally ended after 800 years with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and a peace dividend. IDF troops from the 16th Infantry Brigade conducted an underground operation in central Gaza, destroying terrorist infrastructure, August 28, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Biblical economic precedent: The Torah also presents an economic precedent regarding Joseph in Genesis 41. Joseph foresaw seven prosperous years in Egypt followed by seven years of famine. So, Pharaoh said to Joseph: “I hereby put you in charge of the whole land of Egypt.” The seven years of abundance came to an end, and the seven years of famine began, just as Joseph had said. When the famine had spread over the whole country, Joseph opened the storehouses. And all the countries came to Egypt to buy grain from Joseph because the famine was severe in all the world.

Gaza's economic opportunity

Today’s economic opportunity: Gaza Marine is a natural-gas field off the coast of the Gaza Strip. It is located about 36 km. offshore at a depth of 2,000 feet (610 meters). The field was discovered in 2000 by BG (British Gas) Group, and it is estimated to contain more than one trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

For many years after discovery, security and economic negotiations delayed its development, according to Wikipedia.

Clearly, gas exploitation would be a huge bonus for the Gazan economy.

Israel’s position: As recently as June 18, 2023, the Israeli government gave preliminary approval for Gaza gas development. (That makes the October 7 massacre even more deplorable.) Advertisement

The Prime Minister's Office announced: "In the framework of the existing efforts between the State of Israel, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority (PA), with emphasis on Palestinian economic development and maintaining security stability in the region, it has been decided to develop the Gaza Marine gas field off the coast of Gaza. Israel seeks to maintain the security and diplomatic interests of the State of Israel on the matter."

Who would administer it all? We propose that gas and business/financial managerial experts (i.e., technocrats) be appointed as trustees to help all concerned: the peoples of the region and the financial backers – perhaps the US, UK, Qatar, Saudia Arabia, Egypt, and others.

The trustees would be tasked with overseeing the development and exploitation of the Gaza gas and applying its proceeds. Most important, they would control the escrow bank account needed to invest in the gas field, receive gas sale proceeds, pay salaries to ordinary Gazan gas workers, and invest in Gazan welfare projects. The trustees would produce detailed and audited financial statements confirming this. Hamas would be bypassed – with no access to the all-important escrow bank account controlled by the technocrat trustees.

Why trustees? A trust is a common law concept dating back hundreds of years that is used across English-speaking (and Hebrew-speaking) countries. In this case, the technocrats as trustees would be obligated under the trust deed to apply the gas, equipment, and proceeds for the employment and welfare of Gazans, not terrorism. Hamas would have zero signatory powers and would be bypassed. The plan should be self-financing. Many details would need to be decided upon, but this is a macro view of a plausible direction to consider after the war.

Pros and cons: There would be plenty. The main pro is a potentially durable peace after a terrible war, using an available economic solution, based on historical precedent and Joseph in Genesis – at little or no cost to taxpayers.

Leon Harris is an accountant at Harris Consulting & Tax Ltd. With special thanks to Dr. Reuven Gal and Rabbi Elisha Wolfin.