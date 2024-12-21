When investing: It's a long road, focus on achieving your goal - opinion

Each time one of our children hit the age of 15 and a half, we knew that the issue of getting a driver’s license was going to start. Even though they couldn’t begin the process for at least another six months, it was inevitable that we would hear them making their plans as well as their despair when they heard how much it would cost.

Even now that there has been a reform, it still costs way more than it should to get a driver’s license. And it’s not like they get their licenses and turn out to be Formula 1 drivers. They are horrible in many cases.

My wife and I made it clear to each child that they would get a small subsidy for the lessons, but most of the expense would fall on them. After all the bellyaching from the children, it was cool to watch them figure out ways to make money and achieve their goal.

In this week’s Torah portion, we read about how Jacob sent Joseph to look for his brothers. Joseph recognized by his brothers, by Léon Pierre Urbain Bourgeois, 1863 oil on canvas, at the Musée Municipal Frédéric Blandin, Nevers (credit: Léon Pierre Urbain Bourgeois/Wikimedia)

“A man found him, and he was wandering in the field and the man asked him what he was seeking (mah tevakesh?). Joseph responded, ‘It is my brothers that I seek; please tell me where they are pasturing.’” (Genesis 37:15-16)

Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Kotzk interprets the verse, “And the man asked him what he was seeking,” homiletically.

The man, whom the rabbis identify as the angel Gabriel, told Joseph: “Listen well, Joseph. You are about to embark on one of the greatest odysseys in the history of mankind. You are going to be thrown into a pit. You are going to be taken down to Egypt. You are going to be sold into slavery. You are going to be falsely accused. You are going to spend time in a dungeon.

“Then you are going to be taken out of the dungeon and become the viceroy in Egypt. In your lifetime, you are going to experience the greatest heights and the greatest depths. What is the key to success under those circumstances? The key is to remember one thing: ‘mah tevakesh?’ You always have to be focused on what you want to accomplish in life.”

When it comes to a secure financial future, I can’t stress enough the importance of focusing on the long term and trusting the process, not wavering. When it comes to creating wealth, patience and steadfastness really are virtues. You are not going to get rich overnight. It’s a long process with bumps in the road. Staying the course is key. Trust the process. Advertisement

Three tips for buyer's remorse

DENNY BAISH of Fort Pitt Capital Group wrote, "In the world of investing, it's common for some people to experience a bit of buyer's remorse. Not the kind you get when you make a big Black Friday purchase, but the kind investors might experience during times of market volatility or turmoil." He gave three tips:

1. Trust the process. It’s important to trust your investment strategy and do your best to tune out the talking heads that create fierce headlines and may strike fear or hesitation in an investor.

2. Make decisions when life’s circumstances change, not when your emotions change. It’s best to make allocation changes based on what’s changing in your life and not your emotions. Some life events that could drive change include retiring, switching careers, expanding your family, or receiving a raise.

3. Ask for help and guidance. Part of having trust in your investment decisions is knowing exactly what they are. A financial adviser can both help take some of the emotions out of investing and can answer any questions you might have along the way, so that you know exactly what you’re investing in and what the strategy is to accomplish your financial goals.

The big question you need to ask yourself is: What are your goals? That’s not always as easy an answer as you might think. Part of the challenge is that these are your goals, not your family members’ or friends’ goals. You have your own unique financial situation, and as such, what you may need to focus on is not what your sister or best friend needs to focus on.

I recently met with three sisters who received an inheritance. They all came together to discuss what to do with the money. I told them that I was only going to speak in generalizations as each situation has its own challenges.

I could sense that one sister had some issues that she didn’t want to share. After the meeting, they all walked out together, and then five minutes later, she came back and sat with me to discuss her financial situation, which was much more precarious than her sisters,’ and she didn’t want them to know.

It’s a long road, but if you remain focused on your goals and trust the process, you have a great chance of achieving financial success.

