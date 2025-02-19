Staying connected abroad: How to choose the right mobile plan for business trips

With airlines resuming full operations, the question of how much data is needed abroad has become relevant again. New data highlights a gap between actual usage patterns and the mobile packages currently available on the market.

As international travel increases, business professionals and influencers seek ways to stay connected while managing costs effectively. While traditional mobile providers offer monthly data packages costing hundreds of shekels, eSIM technology offers more flexible solutions tailored to the duration of a stay abroad. Voye Global conducted a comprehensive study on these groups' data consumption habits to gain insight into their specific needs.

The study revealed that data usage varies depending on the nature and length of the trip. On short business trips lasting three to four days, business travelers consume a significant amount of data for video conferences and document sharing. In contrast, influencers focus on content uploads and live streaming. Daily consumption tends to stabilize for extended stays of a week or more as both groups increasingly rely on WiFi in hotels and business centers while maintaining mobile connectivity for essential tasks.

These usage patterns underscore the importance of uninterrupted connectivity and the potential business risks of losing it. Due to communication failures, business professionals may miss crucial opportunities, from virtual meetings to deals worth thousands of dollars. At the same time, influencers report contractual setbacks when they cannot publish content on schedule.

Given these risks, choosing the right mobile provider requires considering several key factors, including coverage in the destination country, the quality of local networks, 24/7 customer support availability, and the option to switch networks in case of failure. In response to these needs, leading providers now offer business solutions that include automatic backup to a secondary network and coverage in multiple countries at no additional cost.

Unlike traditional mobile plans, which offer 15GB per month for 200–300 shekels, real-world data consumption suggests that the average daily usage ranges between 400MB and 500 MB. Thus, mobile plan pricing and structure should be adjusted to better reflect usage patterns.

The amount of data required for a business trip depends largely on the nature of the professional activity. Influencers and content creators, considered heavy bandwidth users, typically consume up to 1GB daily, especially during high-demand periods. Business professionals, whose primary usage revolves around WhatsApp calls and video conferencing, use an average of 600MB to 700MB daily. A 10GB package should be sufficient for a two-week stay, allowing for comfortable usage even during peak activity periods, including continuous business communications and up to 10 hours of video conferencing. Those who plan to maintain steady communication and transfer documents without video calls can manage well with a 3GB package per week, based on average consumption of 400MB to 500MB per day, or even less when WiFi is utilized. For minimalist business travelers on short trips of three to four days, a 1.5GB package should cover essential communication needs, including navigation, WhatsApp messaging, and email access.

Proper preparation for a business trip should include installing an eSIM before departure, checking device compatibility, and considering a package with backup network access in high-traffic areas. Planning schedules to take advantage of hotel, café, and other WiFi networks for large file transfers and software updates is also advisable.

A lack of reliable communication abroad can result in missed opportunities for business professionals and influencers. Understanding one’s specific communication needs enables the selection of an appropriate mobile package, ensuring seamless business continuity even while traveling. Advertisement

Sagie Shentag is the CEO of Voye Global.