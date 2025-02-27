Is automation improving humanity or replacing it? - opinion

In recent years, automation processes have become one of the most significant revolutions in the tech world. The adoption of automation tools is rapidly expanding: A Gartner report revealed that by 2022, 85% of the world’s leading companies had already incorporated automation tools into their development and testing processes. Projections indicate a global automation market growth of about 20% per year until 2025.

However, alongside this success, the question arises: Does the growing dependence on automation technologies enhance or diminish human flexibility and capabilities?

The benefits of automation are evident across almost every sector. First, it allows for a significant improvement in the quality of products and services. Automated testing processes can simulate complex edge-case scenarios with a speed and efficiency unmatched by manual testing.

For example, tools like Selenium and Perfecto provide organizations with the ability to test user interfaces and mobile applications under varying conditions, ensuring that systems function properly even under heavy loads or failures. A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION)

Another advantage is the ability to accelerate processes. In a world where response speed to market changes is critical, automation enables companies to react more quickly to customer needs and release updates and improvements in a shorter timeframe. Furthermore, automation significantly reduces the likelihood of human error, contributing to system stability and increased customer satisfaction.

The challenges of automation

Despite these clear advantages, there are also challenges and far-reaching implications. One of the most notable concerns is the impact of automation on the job market. As technology becomes more sophisticated, there is growing concern that tasks previously performed by employees will be replaced by algorithms and machines. For instance, software testers who once conducted manual tests now find themselves needing to specialize in developing automated infrastructures to remain relevant.

Another challenge is the reduction of reliance on unique human skills. Automated systems based on data can overlook exceptional scenarios where creative human thinking is the key to a solution. Such processes require a blend of technology and cognitive flexibility, rather than a complete replacement of human involvement.

The big question is how to balance advanced automation with preserving human value. The answer lies in a holistic approach where automation does not replace employees but strengthens their capabilities. Companies that understand this use automation to free up teams from repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on innovation, solving complex problems, and fostering creativity.

In addition, investing in employee training to operate, develop, and enhance automation systems is crucial. This way, technology becomes a tool that empowers human potential rather than diminishing it.

One example of this is the use of advanced tools like Flutter, designed to accelerate app development but also posing unique challenges. On platforms where UI structures are complex, automation requires customized infrastructure development. Success in creating such processes depends on the ability to blend advanced technological skills with human creativity and cognitive flexibility.

Automation is here to stay, but the real challenge lies in how we choose to use it. The industry must adopt a balanced approach that connects technological capabilities with human creative potential. A combined investment in technology and people will enable us to maximize the benefits of automation without compromising the unique elements that make humanity truly innovative.

In a world where technology is advancing at a rapid pace, we must ask ourselves: Are we using automation to improve our lives, or are we allowing it to reshape them in ways that may not always serve our best interests? The decision is in our hands.

The writer is a QA automation team leader at Nayax.