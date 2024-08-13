North America Gold ETF Inflows Skyrocket in July

A new gold rush is underway, with investors worldwide pouring billions into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The precious metal has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity, driven by a perfect storm of economic and geopolitical factors.

July marked a turning point, with global gold ETF inflows reaching their highest level since April 2022. North America, in particular, witnessed a dramatic reversal of fortune, as investors abandoned their previous skepticism and embraced gold as a safe-haven asset.

The World Gold Council reported that global gold ETF assets under management climbed to a record-breaking $246 billion, fueled by a combination of inflows and a 4% rise in the gold price. This represents a 6% increase from the previous month.

Gold ETF Inflow July (credit: PR)

Several factors have contributed to this surge in demand. The assassination attempt on former US President Trump and the subsequent resignation of President Biden sparked a flight to safety, boosting gold's appeal. Moreover, declining inflation, a cooling labor market, and hints of potential interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve have created a favorable environment for the precious metal.

Europe, too, has joined the gold rush, with three consecutive months of inflows. The region has been particularly attracted to gold due to falling government bond yields and expectations of further interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank.

Asia, which has been a consistent gold buyer, continued its strong performance in July, driven primarily by India's recent budget changes, which made gold ETF investments more attractive.

The overall picture is one of renewed confidence in gold as a hedge against economic uncertainty and inflation. As the world grapples with geopolitical tensions and market volatility, investors are increasingly turning to this timeless asset to protect their wealth.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.