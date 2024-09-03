Gold Falls 0.50%, Silver Drops 2% as Dollar Gains Despite Weak US PMI

Gold and silver prices are under pressure today as the US Dollar (USD) continues to strengthen, fueled by rising US Treasury bond yields and mixed economic data. Gold (XAU/USD) is currently trading around $2,485.43, down nearly 0.50%, while silver (XAG/USD) is struggling at $27.92, down around 2%.

Both metals are facing downward momentum driven by a combination of a robust dollar, economic resilience, and market speculation surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move.

US Manufacturing Data Misses Expectations, Pressuring Precious Metals

Today's US economic releases painted a mixed picture of the economy, impacting market sentiment:

Final Manufacturing PMI : Came in at 47.9, slightly below the expected 48.1 and the previous 48.0, indicating continued contraction in the manufacturing sector.

ISM Manufacturing PMI : Disappointed at 47.2, missing expectations of 47.5 and down from July’s 46.8. The reading remains in contraction territory, signaling weakness in the sector.

ISM Manufacturing Prices : Surprised on the upside at 54.0, above the forecast of 52.1 and last month’s 52.9, indicating rising input costs.

Construction Spending : Fell by 0.3% month-over-month, missing expectations for a 0.1% increase, reflecting a slowdown in the construction sector.

RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism : Posted a slight decline to 46.1, just below the expected 46.2 but still above the previous 44.5, indicating cautious consumer sentiment.

These weaker-than-expected manufacturing figures have weighed on gold and silver, as they typically reflect underlying economic health. However, the rising ISM Manufacturing Prices suggest inflationary pressures could persist, adding complexity to the Federal Reserve’s decision-making process.

Current market sentiment reflects a 69% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed in September, with a 31% chance of a 50 basis point reduction. The stronger dollar, driven by these economic indicators, has pressured non-yielding assets like gold and silver.

Silver’s Outlook and Chinese Economic Data

While the stronger US dollar is a headwind for silver, some supportive factors remain:

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI : August’s reading rose to 50.4 from 49.8 in July, surpassing market expectations of 50.0. This improvement suggests strengthening manufacturing conditions in China, which could boost industrial demand for silver.

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI - Source: tradingeconomics (credit: PR)

Technological Demand : Anticipation of increased demand for Samsung’s new solid-state batteries, which require significant amounts of silver, could provide a buffer against further declines in silver prices.

This technological demand could provide a floor for silver prices, mitigating some of the recent losses.

Focus Shifts to JOLTS Report and Nonfarm Payrolls

Looking ahead, traders are turning their attention to tomorrow’s JOLTS Job Openings report, expected to show a slight decline to 8.09 million from 8.18 million in July. This report will be critical for assessing the strength of the US labor market, a key consideration for the Fed’s future rate decisions.

Additionally, Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will be a pivotal event. Analysts are watching closely to see if the labor market continues to cool. A stronger-than-expected report could further pressure gold, as it would reduce the likelihood of aggressive Fed rate cuts. Conversely, a weaker report could reignite concerns about a potential recession, potentially providing support for gold prices. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Volkmar Baur suggests that if the NFP report aligns with expectations, gold could face further declines, especially with futures markets pricing in a roughly 30% chance of a 50 basis point Fed rate cut in September.

Conclusion: Navigating Uncertain Terrain

As the week unfolds, gold and silver prices will likely remain volatile, influenced by ongoing economic data releases and market speculation around Fed policy. The strength of the US dollar, bolstered by mixed economic indicators, is exerting downward pressure on precious metals.

However, upcoming reports like the JOLTS Job Openings and Nonfarm Payrolls will be crucial in shaping the near-term outlook. Investors should remain vigilant as these key events could significantly impact market sentiment and the trajectory of gold and silver prices.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.