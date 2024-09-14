French central bank: Geopolitical concerns driving gold higher

The Banque De France, the French member of the Eurosystem, released a note Friday explaining the recent gold rally said it appears geopolitical tensions and concerns, not financial factors, are driving prices higher.

“Between March and August 2024, gold broke its all-time record price in nominal terms every month, breaking the $2,500 an ounce threshold in August,” the note reads. “When adjusted for inflation, the gold price is close to the 1980 peak caused by the oil crisis inflationary shock and the 2011 peak caused by the sovereign debt crisis in the Euro area.” Gold prices adjusted for inflation. (Source: Bloomberg) (credit: PR)

Bearish demand factors absent

The bank listed three bearish demand factors for the price of gold: higher interest rates, a stronger dollar and investors being willing to take on more risk.

Realistically, none of those three factors appear to be present in the current global economy.

U.S. traders are now pricing in a near 50-50 split chance for either a 25-basis-point or 50-basis-point cut at next week’s FOMC meeting; the dollar has weakened consistently for the past three months; and investors are growing more and more risk averse as geopolitical tensions rise. Price of gold vs. 10-year interest rates. (Source: Bloomberg) (credit: PR)

Equities volatility at a low, dollar concerns mount

Despite the bank’s finding that geopolitical risk is likely causing the rise in prices, the report also notes that equities volatility appears to be lower, which could indicate that investors are willing to take on more risk.

The bank agreed with the narrative that data appears to be pointing toward China and Russia making large-scale attempts to diversify away from the dollar and into gold as sanctions relating to the war in Ukraine mount.

“Financial sanctions and the resurgence of geopolitical tensions may exchange reserves into gold and away from dollar-denominated assets,” the bank said. “Although the dollar remains the dominant currency, its share in central bank reserves has fallen to 59%, a 25-year low.”

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.