Don't Buy Gold Bars at Costco: Here's Why

Since introducing gold bars in October 2023, Costco has witnessed a surge in demand for its precious metal offerings. The retailer's exclusive availability of PAMP Suisse Fortuna Gold Bars has fueled this popularity, driving sales to impressive heights. Reports indicate that gold bar sales have contributed significantly to Costco's revenue, reaching between $100 and $200 million monthly.
However, while the initial excitement surrounding Costco's gold bars is undeniable, it's essential to delve deeper into the potential challenges and hidden costs associated with this investment.
The Hidden Costs of Costco Gold Bars
Shipping fees, which can vary depending on location and shipping method, can significantly impact the overall price. Additionally, membership fees, which are required to purchase gold bars from Costco, can add to the total cost of investment.
Higher Premiums: Costco's pricing often includes a higher spread compared to other gold dealers, meaning you pay more than the spot price of gold. For example, in mid-December 2023, the spread was around 3%, but it had been as high as 7.3% in the past.
Costco Gold Bars: A Closer Look
- Product Offerings: Costco currently offers two gold bar options: the 50-gram and 1-ounce PAMP Suisse Fortuna Gold Bar.
- Membership Requirement: Purchasing gold bars from Costco is exclusive to members, requiring a membership fee of at least $60 per year.
- Price Premiums: Costco offers prices with premiums around 3%-7% above spot price, additional costs like shipping and membership fees should be considered.
- Availability: Gold bars often sell out quickly, and there are purchase limits of two bars per customer.
Is Costco the Best Place to Buy Gold?
For Costco members who already have a membership and are willing to accept the potential challenges, purchasing gold bars from Costco can be a viable option. However, it's important to weigh the following factors:
Hidden Costs:
- Membership Fees: If you don't already have a Costco membership, the annual fee can significantly increase the overall cost of your gold investment.
- Shipping Fees: Online purchases of gold bars often involve shipping costs, which can vary and potentially reduce your profit margins.
Limited Availability:
- Frequent Sell-Outs: Costco gold bars tend to sell out quickly due to high demand, making it challenging to obtain them.
- Purchase Limits: There are restrictions on the number of gold bars each member can purchase, limiting your potential investment.
Resale Challenges:
- Difficulty Finding Buyers: Selling Costco gold bars can be more difficult than selling gold from other sources due to the company's no-returns or refunds policy.
- Potential for Lower Offers: You may receive lower offers for your Costco gold bars compared to other options.
Lack of Investor Resources:
- Limited Guidance: Costco may not provide the same level of expert advice and resources as dedicated gold dealers.
- No Buyback Policy: Unlike many gold dealers, Costco doesn't offer a buyback option, making it more challenging to sell your gold.
Alternative Options
Alternative Options

If you're considering investing in gold, exploring other options might be more advantageous. Dedicated gold dealers often offer lower premiums, flexible buyback policies, and additional investor resources.
Conclusion
While Costco's entry into the gold market has generated significant interest, it's crucial to evaluate the potential challenges and hidden costs before making a purchase. If you're a Costco member and are comfortable with the limitations and potential difficulties, purchasing gold bars from Costco can be a viable option. However, for those seeking a more flexible and potentially more profitable investment, exploring other reputable gold dealers might be a better choice.
Remember: Gold can be a valuable investment, but it's essential to make informed decisions. By considering the factors mentioned above, you can find the best place to buy gold bars that suits your needs and maximizes your investment.