Goldco Reviews 2024 | Gold IRA Company

With over a decade of experience, Goldco has helped countless individuals safeguard their retirement savings through precious metals investments. Whether you're interested in a Precious Metals IRA or physical gold and silver, their dedicated specialists are here to guide you every step of the way.

Renowned for exceptional customer service, ethical practices, and valuable educational resources, Goldco is a leading choice for precious metals investment. They're proud to be recommended by respected media personalities like Sean Hannity, Chuck Norris, Ben Stein, and Stew Peters, who trust us to provide their audience, family, and friends with the highest quality precious metals products and services.

Goldco Logo (credit: PR)

Company Highlight

Goldco is renowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to providing a hassle-free investment experience. Recognized as a top industry player, Goldco has consistently achieved significant milestones:

With over $2 billion in gold and silver placed since its inception, Goldco is a market leader. Award-Winning Excellence: Honored multiple times by prestigious publications for its rapid growth and outstanding performance.

Ranked among the top 25 fastest-growing private companies in Los Angeles. Goldco Reviews - Over 6,000+ 5-Star Customer Reviews

Over 6,000+ 5-Star Customer Reviews Goldco promo - Up to $10,000 in free silver for qualified purchases

Goldco Pros & Cons

Pros:

Trusted Reputation: Renowned for exceptional customer service and unwavering honesty.

Renowned for exceptional customer service and unwavering honesty. Streamlined Process: Enjoy a quick and easy application, making investing in precious metals hassle-free.

Enjoy a quick and easy application, making investing in precious metals hassle-free. Competitive Buyback: Benefit from a strong buyback program, ensuring your investment is secure.

Benefit from a strong buyback program, ensuring your investment is secure. Decades of Expertise: Backed by years of industry experience, you can trust AHG's knowledge and reliability.

Backed by years of industry experience, you can trust AHG's knowledge and reliability. Tax-Advantaged Investing: Invest in gold and silver tax and penalty-free through their simple 3-step process.

Cons:

Minimum Investment: A minimum investment of $25,000 is required for gold and silver IRAs.

A minimum investment of $25,000 is required for gold and silver IRAs. Limited Metal Options: Currently, they only offer investments in gold and silver.

Minimum Gold IRA Account

To invest with Goldco, you'll need a minimum of $25,000.

Who is Goldco Recommended For?

With over a decade of expertise in the precious metals industry, Goldco is your trusted partner in protecting retirement savings. If you have an IRA, 401(k), 403(b), TSP, or other tax-advantaged retirement account, their specialists can guide you through the process of transferring your assets into a precious metals IRA.

Overview of Goldco Gold IRA Reviews:

BBB A+441 Reviews⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TrustLink 4.8/5 Stars253 Reviews⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Consumer Affairs 4.8/5 Stars1,160 Reviews⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Google Reviews 4.9/5 Stars1,231 Reviews⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TrustPilot 4.8/5 Stars1043 Reviews⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

How to open a Goldco gold and silver IRA

Get Started: Begin by filling out their online form to provide your basic information. Their investment experts will contact you promptly to discuss your goals and answer any questions.

Begin by filling out their online form to provide your basic information. Their investment experts will contact you promptly to discuss your goals and answer any questions. Learn the Basics: Receive a comprehensive guide tailored to your needs. This guide covers everything from gold and silver IRAs to investment strategies, helping you make informed decisions.

Receive a comprehensive guide tailored to your needs. This guide covers everything from gold and silver IRAs to investment strategies, helping you make informed decisions. Open Your Account: Speak with your dedicated expert to set up your account and make your initial investment. Important: Consult with a tax advisor, especially if you're considering a rollover, to minimize potential tax implications.

Speak with your dedicated expert to set up your account and make your initial investment. Important: Consult with a tax advisor, especially if you're considering a rollover, to minimize potential tax implications. Secure Your Investment: Choose the precious metals you prefer, and they'll be safely stored in a secure depository.

Fees & Commissions

To ensure IRS compliance, all IRA assets must be held by a custodian. Goldco's preferred custodian charges the following fees:

One-time Setup Fee: $50

$50 Annual Maintenance Fee: $100

$100 Storage Fees:

Segregated Storage: $150 per year

Non-Segregated Storage: $100 per year

Wire Fee: $30

Note: Custodian fees can vary. Some custodians charge a flat monthly fee, while others charge a percentage of your assets. Goldco offers a fee-free option for cash purchases over $25,000.

Rollover Fee $50 One time

$100 Annually Storage Fee $150/Year

Goldco Gold IRA Investment Kit

Goldco Gold IRA Investment Kit (credit: PR)

Click here to request Goldco investment kit

Available IRA eligible Metals and Coins

When investing in a precious metals IRA, it's crucial to choose IRA-eligible metals and coins. That's where Goldco comes in. As a reputable and compliant dealer, Goldco offers a wide range of high-quality gold and silver options to suit your investment goals.

No IRA? No Problem!

Even if you don't have an IRA, you can still invest in precious metals through Goldco. Simply create an account to explore their extensive selection and start building your portfolio.

Gold Silver Gold American Eagle 1ozGold American Eagle Proof 1ozGold American Bald Eagle 0.25ozGold Australian Striped Marlin 1.5ozGold Australian Saltwater Crocodile 0.25ozNew Zealand Mint Gold Liberty 0.25ozGold Australian Phoenix 0.25ozNew Zealand Mint Gold Independence Hall 0.25ozGold Australian Sea Turtle 0.25ozRoyal Dutch Mint Gold Valor 0.25ozRoyal Dutch Mint Gold Freedom & Hope 0.25ozCanadian Gold Maple Leaf 1ozAmerican Gold Buffalo 1ozNew Zealand Mint Gold Freedom 0.25ozCanadian Gold Lucky Dragon 0.25ozGold Military Guinea 7.8gGold British Lunar Series 0.25oz New Zealand Mint 1oz Chuck Norris “Five Principles”Silver American Eagle 1ozSilver American Eagle Proof 1ozSilver American Bald EagleSilver Australian Spotted Eagle Ray 1.5ozSilver Australian Striped Marlin 1.5ozSilver Australian Sea Turtle 1ozSilver Australian Great Barrier Reef 1ozNew Zealand Mint Silver Liberty 1ozSilver Australian Phoenix 2ozSilver Australian World War I 2ozEuropean Silver Veteran 1ozSilver Mayflower 1ozRoyal Dutch Mint Silver Valor 1ozCanadian Silver Maple Leaf 1ozCanadian Silver Lucky Dragon 1ozSilver Military Guinea 1ozNew Zealand Mint Silver Freedom 1ozSilver 20th Anniversary Britannia 1ozSilver Britannia Lunar Series 1oz

Service Details

Supported Languages English Customer Service Hours 7am-4pm (working days) Email Response Time 1-2 Hours (working days) Telephone Support Yes Personal Account Manager Yes

Company Reliability & Security

When considering precious metals investments, it's crucial to prioritize companies that adhere to strict regulatory guidelines. While you may enjoy the tangible appeal of owning physical metals, IRS regulations dictate where they can be stored.

Goldco's Commitment to Compliance:

IRS-Approved Metals: All precious metals offered by Goldco are eligible for IRA investments.

All precious metals offered by Goldco are eligible for IRA investments. Vetted Storage Partners: They partner with trusted, IRS-approved storage facilities to ensure your investments are safeguarded.

By choosing Goldco, you can invest with peace of mind knowing your assets are in compliant hands.

Final Thoughts on Goldco

Goldco has earned a stellar reputation as one of the leading precious metals companies in the industry. With thousands of satisfied customers and positive reviews, they've set the gold standard for precious metals IRAs.

Why Choose Goldco?

Competitive Pricing: Enjoy reasonable rates on a wide range of precious metals options.

Enjoy reasonable rates on a wide range of precious metals options. Comprehensive Education: Benefit from Goldco's informative resources and educational tools.

Benefit from Goldco's informative resources and educational tools. Exceptional Customer Service: Experience the professionalism and helpfulness of their dedicated team.

Goldco Contact Info

Official Website: https://goldco.com/

Goldco Phone: 855-629-1007

Goldco Email: info@goldco.com

Goldco Address: 24025 Park Sorrento Suite 210, Calabasas, CA 91302, USA

Goldco Kit 2024: Get here

Goldco FAQs:

Q: Is Goldco a legitimate company?A: Goldco has established a solid reputation since its founding in 2006. While it may not have reviews on every consumer site, the company boasts an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and consistently receives positive feedback for its customer service.

Q: Do I need an IRA to buy precious metals?A: No, you can purchase gold, silver, or other precious metals directly from Goldco for home delivery. However, for added security and potential tax benefits, consider storing your metals in a compliant IRA. Please note that storage fees may apply.

Q: Which is better: gold or silver?A: The choice between gold and silver depends on your individual investment goals and risk tolerance. Both metals have their unique advantages and can be valuable additions to a diversified portfolio.

Q: How do I sell precious metals held in my Goldco IRA?A: Goldco offers a competitive buyback program, making it easy to liquidate your account at a fair price. Their process simplifies the selling process, saving you time and effort.

