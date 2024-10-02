Tanzania central bank to add 6 tonnes of gold to reserves

Another country’s central bank is announcing its plans to acquire additional gold reserves as speculation about a new global currency and de-dollarization continues to swirl.
Under a recently passed law, mining and trading firms will be forced to sell 20% of all gold directed for exports to the Central Bank of Tanzania, which is looking to increase its holdings.
Last year, the Emmanuel Tutuba, governor of the Bank of Tanzania, said the bank had already acquired more than 400 kilograms of gold — but then sold it to purchase foreign currencies.
The new law, which took effect Tuesday, is a sign that the strategy may be reversing.
By the end of the financial year, the law states the bank will be looking to purchase 6 tonnes of gold.
According to Reuters, Tanzania held $5.2 billion in foreign exchange reserves at the end of July, enough to cover about 4.3 months of imports of goods and services.
In the financial year that ended in June, Tanzania underwent gold purchasing to boost reserves amid depreciation of the local currency.
Gold sold by miners and traders will be required to be sold to two major mineral refineries, the Eye of Africa in the capital Dodoma and Mwanza Precious Metals Refinery located in Mwanza. Augusta Precious Metals $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..