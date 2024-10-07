Jerusalem Post
Report: Ghana’s illegal gold mining industry booms

At the expense of workers’ health, increased crime and adverse environmental effects, the heightened price of gold stimulates Ghanaian black market mining industry

By TIM ZYLA
Ghana's illegal gold mining industry booms (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Ghana’s illegal gold mining industry booms
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Men with no protective equipment, very little training and sub-par mining tools are spread throughout Ghana as the popularity of illegally operated gold mines continues to increase, according to a recent report from Reuters.

One man, a 24-year-old accounting student, told the news agency he turned to the illicit operation to make money after his father died when he was a teenager.

Small-scale mines produced 1.2 million ounces of gold through July of this year, more than in all of 2023, the report states.

Gold mining Ghana (credit: PR)
Gold mining Ghana (credit: PR)

One Ghanian official said most metals mined from the illegal operations are smuggled out of the country and do not contribute to national export revenue.

“We should be able to get a lot of money and probably exit the IMF programme earlier,” Martin Ayisi, head of Ghana’s Minerals Commission, told Reuters.

Industry expects, however, told Reuters said the lines between legal mining and “galamsey,” the illegal industry, are blurred and national revenues due include a portion of the illegal proceeds.

Collapsing pits are a recurring problem, according to human rights groups, while hospitals continue to report high numbers of pulmonary disease-related deaths among miners and residents near mines.

This chart shows gold production in Ghana by year. (Source: Statista)
gold production in Ghana by year. (Source: Statista)

This chart shows gold production in Ghana by year. (Source: Statista)

Ghanaian governments have promised to quell the issue for years, but very few have made any headway, partly because of the influential players behind the industry.

“It has become an elite consensus that they’ll not touch this business,” said Emmanuel Kwesi Anning, a security consultant based in Accra, who spoke to Reuters.

An unnamed source claimed authorities are working to address links between illegal mining, money laundering and gun trafficking, Reuters reported.

