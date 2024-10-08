Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Turkey rapidly expands its gold reserves to all-time high

Turkey's gold reserves soar to a new record! The country has been rapidly accumulating gold, reflecting a growing trend among central banks seeking a safe haven asset.

By ERAN TAL
Turkey Rapidly Expands its Gold Reserves to Hit All-Time High (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Turkey Rapidly Expands its Gold Reserves to Hit All-Time High
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Turkey's gold reserves have reached a new milestone, reaching an all-time high of 584.93 tonnes in the second quarter of 2024. This marks a significant increase from 570.30 tonnes in the previous quarter, according to data from the World Gold Council.

The country has been aggressively expanding its gold reserves in recent years, driven by a desire to diversify its foreign exchange reserves and hedge against geopolitical risks. Since 2016, the Turkish Central Bank has purchased nearly 300 tonnes of gold, significantly boosting its holdings.

Turkey Gold Reserves (credit: WGC)
Turkey Gold Reserves (credit: WGC)

Turkey buys gold on a large scale

"Turkey's decision to increase its gold reserves is a strategic move in line with other major economies like Russia and China," said Frank Knopers, an expert on gold investments. "Gold offers a unique combination of stability, liquidity, and portability, making it an attractive asset for central banks."

As of the second quarter of 2024, gold reserves accounted for approximately 19.9% of Turkey's total foreign exchange reserves. At current market prices, these reserves are valued at over $20 billion.

The country's increased focus on gold is part of a broader trend among central banks worldwide. As geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty rise, many nations are turning to gold as a safe haven asset.

Featured Gold Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Turkey
Gold
Gold News
Buy Gold
central banks