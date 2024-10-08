Turkey rapidly expands its gold reserves to all-time high

Turkey's gold reserves have reached a new milestone, reaching an all-time high of 584.93 tonnes in the second quarter of 2024. This marks a significant increase from 570.30 tonnes in the previous quarter, according to data from the World Gold Council.
The country has been aggressively expanding its gold reserves in recent years, driven by a desire to diversify its foreign exchange reserves and hedge against geopolitical risks. Since 2016, the Turkish Central Bank has purchased nearly 300 tonnes of gold, significantly boosting its holdings.
Turkey buys gold on a large scale
"Turkey's decision to increase its gold reserves is a strategic move in line with other major economies like Russia and China," said Frank Knopers, an expert on gold investments. "Gold offers a unique combination of stability, liquidity, and portability, making it an attractive asset for central banks."
As of the second quarter of 2024, gold reserves accounted for approximately 19.9% of Turkey's total foreign exchange reserves. At current market prices, these reserves are valued at over $20 billion.
The country's increased focus on gold is part of a broader trend among central banks worldwide. As geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty rise, many nations are turning to gold as a safe haven asset. Augusta Precious Metals $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..