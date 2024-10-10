Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Iraq Central Bank Continues Gold Accumulation

The Central Bank of Iraq has continued to accumulate gold, adding 4 tonnes in June and July. Total gold holdings now stand at 153 tonnes.

By ARSLAN BUTT
Iraq Central Bank Continues Gold Accumulation (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Iraq Central Bank Continues Gold Accumulation
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has further expanded its gold reserves, adding 4 tonnes to its holdings in June and July. This brings the CBI's total gold purchases for the year to 10 tonnes, lifting its overall gold reserves to 153 tonnes.

The CBI's decision to accumulate gold is in line with a growing trend among central banks worldwide. Many central banks are diversifying their foreign exchange reserves and seeking safe-haven assets like gold to protect their economies from economic and geopolitical risks.

Gold's appeal as a strategic asset has increased in recent years due to factors such as:

  • Inflationary Pressures: Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, as its value tends to rise when prices of goods and services increase.
  • Geopolitical Uncertainty: Global tensions and geopolitical risks can drive demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Gold can help to protect central banks from currency volatility, as its value is not tied to any particular currency.

By increasing its gold reserves, the CBI is demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding the Iraqi economy and ensuring its financial stability. The central bank's decision is likely influenced by a combination of economic factors and geopolitical considerations.

As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, it is expected that the CBI will continue to monitor gold prices and adjust its investment strategy accordingly. The central bank's gold holdings are likely to play a significant role in Iraq's economic future.

Featured Gold Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Iraq
investment
Gold
Buy Gold
central banks