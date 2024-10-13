Robert Kiyosaki: Higher gold prices are not necessarily a good sign

In a recent statement on X, Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" and financial commentator, shared his insights on the current state of the gold market and offered a stark warning about a potential stock market crash. As gold prices reach unprecedented levels, Kiyosaki's analysis provides a sobering perspective on the economic landscape and offers guidance for investors at all levels.

Gold's Record-Breaking Performance

Gold has hit an all-time high, marking a significant milestone for the precious metal. The latest trading session saw gold valued at $2,657 per ounce, reflecting daily gains of over 1%. Kiyosaki points out that investors who have held physical gold since 2000 have seen substantial returns. He himself is among these successful investors, emphasizing his preference for owning physical gold over paper gold ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds).

The Double-Edged Sword of Rising Gold Prices

While the surge in gold prices may seem like positive news for gold investors, Kiyosaki cautions that it could be a sign of broader economic concerns. He explains that higher gold prices often indicate growing pessimism among investors. This trend typically coincides with a shift away from stocks and towards defensive assets like gold, suggesting a lack of confidence in the stock market's future performance.

Interestingly, Kiyosaki notes that this pessimism in gold markets contrasts with the current stock market performance, as the S&P 500 continues to hit record levels. This divergence highlights the complex and sometimes contradictory signals in the current financial landscape.

Predictions of a Stock Market Crash

Kiyosaki expresses his expectation of a major stock market crash, citing the market's prolonged bull run as a cause for concern. He believes that the current high valuations are unsustainable and that a significant correction is imminent. Kiyosaki partly attributes this potential crash to the Federal Reserve's monetary policies, which he believes have created an unstable economic environment.

Impact on Different Investor Groups

The potential market downturn, according to Kiyosaki, will have varying effects on different groups:

Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin Holders: Those who have invested in these alternative assets may be better positioned to weather the storm. Kiyosaki particularly emphasizes the value of these assets during economic instability. Non-Investors and the Poor: Kiyosaki warns that individuals without investments in gold, silver, or Bitcoin may face significant hardships and potential depression during a market crash. Wealthy Investors: He suggests that rich, savvy investors are already selling at market highs and accumulating cash, preparing to acquire assets at bargain prices after the crash.

Advice for Those Who Missed the Bull Market

For individuals who did not participate in the recent bull market, Kiyosaki offers the following guidance:

Learn from Inaction: Use the missed opportunity as a learning experience. Prepare for the Next Cycle: After the crash, be ready to invest strategically. Education and Patience: Take time to study, join investment clubs, and increase financial knowledge. Cautious Bargain Hunting: Look for undervalued assets, but avoid being overly aggressive. Long-Term Perspective: Understand that another bull market will eventually emerge.

Technical Analysis of Gold's Momentum

Recent market analysis provides additional context to gold's current performance:

Price Targets: Many market participants are eyeing a $3,000 target for gold, driven by factors such as ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Fibonacci Extensions: Technical analysis indicates that gold is maintaining a strong uptrend. The next significant target is the 2.618 Fibonacci extension level near $2,686, derived from the retracement levels of the 2020-2022 bear market. Support Levels: The 10-week moving average (MA) currently sits at approximately $2,510, serving as a key support level. If gold fails to break above $2,686, a pullback to this MA or lower could occur.

The Role of Bitcoin and Precious Metals

Kiyosaki emphasizes the importance of both precious metals and Bitcoin as wealth protection assets in times of economic uncertainty. He cautions against comparing gold and Bitcoin directly, stating that there is no "winner" between them as they serve the same purpose of preserving wealth during economic turbulence.

Key Takeaways

Gold prices have reached record highs, benefiting long-term holders. Rising gold prices may indicate investor pessimism and a potential stock market crash, despite current stock market strength. Different investor groups will be impacted differently by a market downturn. Those who missed the recent bull market should prepare for opportunities after a potential crash. Education, patience, and strategic investing are crucial for long-term financial success. Technical analysis suggests further potential gains for gold, with key levels to watch.