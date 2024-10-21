'The Silver Squeeze Has Officially Begun' Jesse Colombo Silver Price Analysis

In a dramatic turn of events, the silver market has experienced a significant breakout, potentially signaling the beginning of a long-awaited bull run. Financial analyst Jesse Colombo reports that after months of stagnation, silver prices surged nearly 7% on Friday, breaking through key resistance levels and setting the stage for what some are calling a "silver squeeze."

Key Takeaways:

Silver price decisively closed above the $32.50 resistance level

Trading volume more than doubled the prior week's average

Experts predict a potential run to $50 per ounce in the short term

in the short term Bullish fundamentals include industrial demand growth and declining global mine production

According to Colombo's detailed analysis, the silver market has been primed for this breakout for months. "I've been encouraging investors to remain confident, as I believed silver was on the brink of a historic bull market," Colombo stated. His prediction appears to be coming to fruition as the market shows signs of a powerful upward trend.

The breakout was confirmed by several key indicators:

Silver priced in euros closed above the €30 resistance level Gold, a major driver of silver prices, has been showing strong momentum Silver mining stocks, often mirroring investor sentiment, have also broken out of their trading range

Colombo emphasized the potential for a short squeeze in the market, noting, "Swap dealers—mainly bullion bank trading desks—hold their largest net short position in eight years, totaling 38,832 contracts. This is equivalent to 194.43 million ounces of silver, or roughly 23% of the annual global silver production."

This large short position could fuel further price increases as traders scramble to cover their positions. "Given the current size of their short position, bullion banks face nearly $200 million in losses for every dollar increase in the price of silver," Colombo explained.

Colombo's Conditions for Confirming the Silver Breakout

In his analysis, Jesse Colombo outlined several specific conditions that he believed would confirm the next leg of the silver rally. These conditions provide a framework for understanding the current market dynamics:

1. Spot Price Breakout: The spot price of silver must decisively close above the $32.50 resistance level, supported by strong trading volume. This condition was met on Friday with silver's 6.38% surge and doubled trading volume. silver’s breakout above the $32.50 resistance level (credit: Jesse Colombo / TradingView)

2. Euro-Denominated Price: Silver priced in euros must decisively close above the €30 resistance level. This condition was not only met but exceeded, with silver closing above €31. Silver €30 resistance level (credit: Jesse Colombo / TradingView)

3. Synthetic Silver Price Index: An index developed by Colombo, representing the average of gold and copper prices, must close above its key resistance zone between 2,560 and 2,640. While this condition wasn't fully met, Colombo noted that the index posted a solid 1.21% gain. Synthetic Silver Price Index (credit: Jesse Colombo / TradingView)

4. Gold Price Momentum: Gold, as a major driver of silver prices, should show strong upward momentum. This condition was met with gold breaking through two key resistance levels since September. Gold spot momentum (credit: Jesse Colombo / TradingView)

5. Copper Price Support: While not a direct condition, Colombo noted the importance of copper prices finding support around the $4.25 level to provide an extra boost to silver's rally. Copper price support (credit: Jesse Colombo / TradingView)

6. Silver Mining Stocks: A strong, high-volume close above the $36 to $38 resistance zone for the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) would indicate that both silver and silver mining stocks are primed for a major breakout. This condition was met on Friday. Silver Mining Stocks support $36 to $38 resistance zone (credit: Jesse Colombo / TradingView)

7. Gold-to-Silver Ratio: A breakdown in the gold-to-silver ratio, specifically a close below the 83 to 84 support zone, would confirm the start of a silver rally and its outperformance over gold. This condition was also met on Friday. Gold-to-Silver Ratio - silver is currently significantly undervalued compared to gold (credit: Jesse Colombo / TradingView)

Colombo's comprehensive analysis of these conditions provides investors with a clear picture of the current silver market dynamics. "The technical and fundamental drivers behind silver are aligning," Colombo stated, "suggesting that the price could climb significantly higher, potentially reaching levels not seen in decades."

Adding to the bullish outlook are the fundamentals of the silver market. Industrial demand has been surging while global mine production has been declining, leading to a structural deficit for the past four years. The Silver Institute projects a deficit of 215.3 million troy ounces for 2024, further tightening supply.

As the silver market continues to evolve, investors and industry watchers alike will be keeping a close eye on price movements. With both technical and fundamental factors aligning, the stage seems set for what could be a significant bull run in the silver market.

"The potential for explosive gains has never been clearer," Colombo concluded, hinting at the possibility of silver prices reaching levels not seen in decades.

As always, investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult with financial professionals before making investment decisions.

Source - Jesse Colombo

