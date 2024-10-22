Gold Extends Record Run, Silver Jumps to $35 in 12-Year High

In a powerful rally that's reshaping the precious metals landscape, gold prices continued their historic ascent while silver prices surged to levels not seen since 2012, as investors increasingly turn to precious metals amid global economic uncertainty.
Market Highlights
Gold futures (GC=F) touched new historic highs on Tuesday, climbing 0.8% to $2,750 per ounce, while silver futures (SI=F) demonstrated even more dramatic momentum, gaining over 3% to briefly top $34 per ounce – marking its highest level in 12 years.
"I think it's the declining inflation expectation and also the rotation of assets that tend to perform well with a more dovish Fed," notes Phil Streible, Blue Line Futures chief market strategist, who anticipates gold reaching $2,850 by year-end.
Record-Breaking Performance
The precious metals sector has significantly outperformed traditional financial markets in 2024:
- Silver leads with a remarkable 35% gain year-to-date
- Gold follows with a substantial 26% increase
- S&P 500 trails behind at 19% growth
Key Drivers Behind the Rally
Gold's Institutional Momentum
- Central banks set new purchasing records in 2024
- Gold surpasses the euro as the second-largest global reserve asset
- Three consecutive months of increased ETF inflows
Silver's Industrial Revolution
Silver's dramatic rise is supported by both investment demand and industrial applications. JPMorgan analysts report strong sentiment from the recent London Bullion Market Association conference, where experts projected average prices reaching $45 per ounce in the coming year.
"This bullish view is driven by a sense that silver is undervalued vs gold, less crowded, and supported by multifaceted, versatile demand applications," according to JPMorgan's latest analysis.
Industrial Applications Driving Silver Demand
Silver's price surge is backed by growing industrial uses:
- Advanced electronics and semiconductor manufacturing
- Electric vehicle components and fuel cells
- Expanding solar panel production
- Medical technology and antimicrobial applications
- military applications
Political and Economic Factors
Market analysts are closely monitoring potential impacts from:
- Upcoming U.S. presidential election
- Global trade policies and tariffs
- Chinese economic stimulus measures
- Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions
- BRICS meeting on Oct 22.
Expert Market Outlook
Gold Prospects
- BofA analysts highlight gold's new status above the euro in global reserves
- Continued central bank buying supports price momentum
- Analysts project further upside potential with $2,850 target
Silver Forecast
- JPMorgan analysts project $45 per ounce target
- Industrial demand expected to remain strong
- Political factors could introduce volatility in 2025
Looking Ahead
The precious metals rally shows little sign of slowing, supported by a combination of investment demand, industrial usage, and macroeconomic factors. While gold continues to set records, silver's combination of industrial and investment demand could drive further gains, though political uncertainties – particularly around the U.S. presidential election – may impact market dynamics.
Market participants should monitor central bank policies, industrial demand patterns, and political developments that could influence these markets in the coming months.
