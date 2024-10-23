U.S. home sales drop, gold and silver follow suit

Equities and precious metals prices dropped after the United States released data Wednesday morning showing home sales slumped 1% to a 14-year low despite falling interest rates.
Despite the significant news, economists had anticipated a 1.3% drop. Year-over-year sales have dropped 3.5% from September of last year.
Within minutes of the data release, gold prices moved away from the week’s high of near $2,760 an ounce and traded in the $2,710 range.
The silver spot price dropped significantly and appeared to be testing support at about $33.50 an ounce.
Silver prices move lower Wednesday morning. (Source: TradingView)
Alberto Bernal, a strategist at XP Securities, posted on X, “This very poor performance of the housing market is tied to the worst affordability levels for first-time home buyers EVER, plus still very high mortgage rates (which keeps new buyers and possible sellers away from the market).”
Blue Line Futures Chief Market Strategist Phil Streible also noticed weakness in equities that could lead investors to take risk off the table in the precious metals markets. He specifically noted a large drop in McDonald’s, which, as of Wednesday morning, was trading more than 4% lower on news of an E. coli outbreak affecting quarter-pounder sandwiches.
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..