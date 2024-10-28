Jerusalem Post
Business & Innovation
Precious Metals
 

Strategist: October the best month on record for gold ETFs

Along with record ETF inflows, Blackrock analyst says dropping interest rates make precious metals more attractive to those looking to diversify

By TIM ZYLA
Gold powered through its “September curse” and followed up with a record-breaking October, according to Blackrock EMEA Investment Strategy Head Karim Chedid. The analyst recently told Bloomberg that $4 billion moved into gold ETFs in October, which is the highest monthly gain on record.

“Even though gold has hit all-time highs, we still see investors look to gold as a diversification hedge,” Chedid said.  “When you look at gold’s drivers over the past year and a half, it’s correlation to the dollar and the yield rate has broken down. A lot of it has come down to buying from emerging market central banks. Global ETFs since may have increased in lock step.”

 

Gold prices are down slightly in trading early Monday. (Source:TradingView)

Allianz Chief Investment Officer Mohamad El-Erian has also recently taken to media outlets to suggest a new look to gold. He has also mentioned a breakdown of the correlation to the dollar, interest rates and inflation.

“The buyers in gold have become more diversified as the investment community joins in,” Chedid said, noting the increase in central bank buying.

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


