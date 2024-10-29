Gold continues its dollar-defying run

October has been a strong month for gold — and oddly enough, just as strong for the U.S. dollar. Numerous economists are starting to draw attention to the increasingly noticeable correlation between the two, which have rallied in lockstep throughout the month despite historically being negatively correlated.
The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has gained strength throughout the year and is close to retracing losses from a mid-year slump. The index is up 3.12% on the year and nearly 4% in October as gold also pushes to all-time highs. Gold is also up about 4% in October, continuing its near one-sided move to the upside, resulting in a $700 an ounce rise in spot prices in 2024, equaling a 34% year-to-date gain.
It’s becoming noticeable
Since May 2023, gold and the dollar have risen at remarkably similar rates.
In an April report, The Street’s David Dierking drew several conclusions based on the uncharacteristic correlation, suggesting that both rallies are indicative of investors taking risk-off positions.
“I believe gold is acting as a risk-off asset right now and the dollar is acting sort of as a risk-off asset,” he wrote. “But we can unquestionably say that their correlation has turned decidedly positive as we can see with the chart above.”
So what’s it mean?
Dierking suggests the increased correlation could predict a bear market coming to equities.
“The higher the correlation between gold and the dollar, the deeper the S&P 500 correction tends to be,” he wrote. “The two times that the gold/dollar correlation went above 0.50 in recent years was just before the COVID recession and during the 2022 stock/bond bear market, the two deepest drawdowns since the financial crisis. The correlation nearly hit 0.5 in late 2018 and coincided with a 20% drawdown in the S&P 500.”
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..