Bank Reserves About to Dry Up, How Will Silver React? | Rafi Farber

Rafi Farber, a renowned investor, warns of an impending financial crisis triggered by dwindling bank reserves.

By PR
Updated: OCTOBER 29, 2024 18:06
Bank Reserves About To Dry Up, How Will Silver React? | Rafi Farber (photo credit: PR)
In a recent interview with Liberty and Finance, a prominent figure, Farber shared his insights and sounded the alarm on the potential collapse of the repo market. As the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy, banks may struggle to meet their liquidity needs, leading to a chain reaction of defaults and market instability.

“The thing is now the banks are used to having all these reserves. They’ve put them places, different they’ve tucked them away like under mattresses,” Farber explained. “And now all the trades that they’ve held there are dependent on these reserves, funding continually funding those trades.”

Silver: A Safe Haven in Turbulent Times

As the global financial system faces increasing uncertainty, investors are turning to precious metals as a hedge against inflation and economic turmoil. Farber believes that silver, in particular, is poised to benefit from the upcoming crisis.

“When the next printing round starts, right after this is going to be after the next repo crisis, and the Fed’s going to have to say, ‘Look, we’re going to have to cut back down to zero or we’re going to have to cut 100 basis points overnight, something like that,’” Farber stated. "I think then the premiums are going to start to rise again, and people are going to start really getting nervous about the dollar."

Farber encourages investors to consider it as a means of preserving wealth and adding precious metals to their portfolios mitigating risk. He emphasizes the importance of physical ownership of gold and silver, rather than relying on paper assets or ETFs.

“Just maintain calm. It sounds bad, but really we should embrace what we don’t know. We don’t know how bad this is going to be,” Farber advised. “Just stay calm and do what makes sense and maintain community.”

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, investors who heed Farber’s warnings and position themselves strategically may be well-prepared to weather the storm.

Follow Rafi Farber at Substack

Watch full interview:

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


