Here's What the U.S. Presidential Election Means For Gold & Silver

As we’ve seen, there’s no clear link between the party in the White House and the performance of precious metals—at least historically. I believe that regardless of which party wins, the long-term outlook for gold and silver remains bright. Both parties have shown a strong tendency to increase the national debt—a factor that supports a bullish case for precious metals, as illustrated in the graph below.

Though Republicans are often viewed as the more fiscally conservative party, the national debt—now nearing $36 trillion—has grown at an average annual rate of 10.4% under Republican presidencies since 1980, compared to 7% under Democratic administrations. It’s worth noting that the higher debt growth during Republican terms is largely due to Ronald Reagan’s significant defense spending during the Cold War. There’s a real risk that ambitious Democratic-backed initiatives, such as a potential Green New Deal, universal basic income (UBI), and funding those through the principles of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), would drive national debt far higher—an outcome that would be very bullish for gold and silver.

Examining U.S. federal budget surpluses and deficits as a percentage of GDP can also shed light on whether either party has a tendency to run larger deficits. My findings show that since 1980, there’s little difference between Democrats (an average annual deficit of -3.86%) and Republicans (-3.72%). This reinforces my view that the outlook for gold and silver remains strong, regardless of the party in power, as both are likely to continue running budget deficits well into the future.

Money supply growth is the reason for inflation, and gold and silver benefit from inflation over the long run. Nobel laureate economist Milton Friedman famously stated, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.” The graph of the M2 money supply below illustrates its steady increase, regardless of the political party in power—a trend I expect to continue.

The M2 money supply encompasses all currency in circulation, checking accounts, travelers’ checks, savings deposits, time deposits under $100,000, and shares in retail money market mutual funds. Since 1980, M2 has grown at an average annual rate of 5.63% under Democratic presidents and 6.93% under Republican presidents, with the latter figure notably skewed by the high growth rates during the Reagan era.

The graph below shows how gold follows the M2 money supply higher over time:

Examining inflation itself, the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI)—a measure of the cost of consumer goods and services over time—has steadily risen regardless of the political party in the White House. Since 1980, the average annual inflation rate during Democratic presidencies has been 3.1%, compared to 3.5% under Republican presidencies, with the latter figure skewed by the Reagan years. I expect inflation to keep climbing regardless of who holds office, which should bolster the case for gold and silver.