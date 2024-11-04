Rosenberg: U.S. election will be heavily contested

Rosenberg Research President and Founder David Rosenberg told the Financial Post last week that the upcoming U.S. presidental election could bring uncertainty into the equities markets and, by nature, higher precious metals prices.
“We’re going to wake up on Nov. 6 and probably not know who the president is,” he said. “It looks very tight. The Democrats and Republicans absolutely detest each other like we’ve never seen before — there will be legal challenges and recounts coming.”
He went on to say he expects the upcoming month to be similar to “Gore v. Bush circa 2000 on steroids,” referencing the contested election that ultimately ended when Al Gore conceded the election to George W. Bush.
What happened in 2000?
Gold prices performed well during the contested election between Gore and Bush, with equities prices dropping for about four to six weeks while the uncertainty carried on.
“The dollar went down,” Rosenberg said. “Volatility rose sharply, but gold acted as its usual refuge in a time of instability and gold was a very good place to be.”
He called the potential uncertainty resulting from the election results to be a “primary risk.
“We won’t know who won the day after and it will trigger a flight to safety and voltatility.”
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review) $0 (10 Years) $50,000 "Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings Goldco (Full Review) Vary $25,000 Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee American Hartford Gold (Full Review) Vary $10,000 American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..
Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)
$0 (10 Years)
$50,000
"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings
Goldco (Full Review)
Vary
$25,000
Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee
American Hartford Gold (Full Review)
Vary
$10,000
American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..