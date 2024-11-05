CME: Notable volume increase in metals options trading

Weekly options for copper have had a 104% year-to-date volume spike and activity is averaging more than 800 contracts per day, according to a report released by CME Group.

Weekly options for gold have also experienced a surge in popularity, with volume growing by more than 54% year-over-year. This chart shows options volume for gold, silver and copper. (Source: CME) (credit: PR)

The options, with CME offers with Friday expiration on a weekly basis, experienced the most trading volume on Mondays and Wednesdays, the data showed.

“Trading in metals options has grown tremendously in the past 10 years,” the report states. “Since the end of 2016, electronic trading and activity outside of U.S. hours has flourished.”

The amount of trades happening outside of U.S. hours grew from 10% in 2016 to 26% in 2024 amid a doubling of total volume. This data shows foreign investors have entered the market significantly over the past decade.