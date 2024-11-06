Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Precious Metals
 

Gold prices plummet on Trump win; analyst says to look for buying opportunities

Gold prices dropped more than $80 an ounce, or 3%, to $2,670 Wednesday morning on news that Republican candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump will become the 47th President of the United St

By TIM ZYLA
Gold prices plummet on Trump win; analyst says to look for buying opportunities (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Gold prices plummet on Trump win; analyst says to look for buying opportunities
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The New York Times predicts a Republican-controlled Senate. It suggests a high likelihood of a Republican House of Representatives, too, which would give Trump complete control of Congress and the ability to advance his planned policies.

Gold prices were notably lower on Wednesday. (Source: TradingView) 

In reaction to the news, commodities prices were largely lower during Wednesday morning trading amid a spike in the dollar's strength. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) rallied 1.67% to 105.15.

Silver prices traded more than 4% lower to about $31.40 an ounce and platinum prices also dropped $20 an ounce, or about 2%, to $980 an ounce.

Silver prices dropped more than gold following the U.S. election results on Wednesday. (Source: TradingView)

Of commonly traded metals, copper was hurt the most amid fears that Trump would introduce tariffs that could harm an already ailing Chinese economy with infrastructure plans that rely heavily on the use of copper. It was down more than 4.5% to $4.24 per pound Wednesday morning.

But is this a time to buy?

Blue Line Futures Chief Market Strategist Phillip Streible said more volatility should be expected in the short term as stop losses are hit in futures markets for gold and silver. However, he noted Wednesday’s significant drop could present a notable buying opportunity.

Streible said China had been waiting to see which candidate won the election to decide on how much more stimulus to inject into its economy. Given Trump’s rhetoric against China’s economy, which he has said is a direct threat to U.S. interests, China will likely begin planning more robust stimulus measures.

“Inflation should ruse on this type of agenda and you want to be long inflation, and when you go long inflation, you go long on many of these commodities which are coming back on sale,” Streible said. “Many of you were waiting for entry points on these things and I think we’re getting close to that.”

Looking to ‘digital gold’

Bitcoin’s price surged more than 7% to $74,400 due to the cryptocurrency-friendly candidate’s victory in the election. Etherium rose more than 8% to $2,635. The broader cryptocurrency market, which includes hundreds if not thousands of types of digital currency, was predominantly green across the board on Wednesday.

Featured Gold & Silver Investment Companies (Ad)

Augusta Precious Metals(Full Review)

Fees:

$0 (10 Years)

Minimum:

$50,000

"Best Overall" by Money Magazine, Award-Winning for 6 Years, Thousands of 5-Star Rankings

Expand DetailsRenowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to transparency, Augusta Precious Metals has garnered numerous accolades, including "Best Overall" from Money magazine and "Most Transparent" from Investopedia. The company's dedication to educating and supporting its clients has earned it top ratings from organizations such as A+ from BBB and AAA from BCA.
See Offer

Goldco (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$25,000

Industry leader with over $2 Billion in gold and silver. Top rated precious metals company with buy back guarantee

Expand DetailsFrom precious metals iras to direct purchases of gold and silver, goldco have helped thousands of americans place over $2 billion in gold and silver. Top-rated precious metals company rated A+ by the better business bureau rated triple a by business consumer alliance earned over 6,000+ 5-star customer ratings Money.Com 2024 best customer service 2024 inc. 5000 regionals: pacific ranked #17 2024 gold stevie award, fastest growing company inc. 5000 award recipient, 8+ years
See Offer

American Hartford Gold (Full Review)

Fees:

Vary

Minimum:

$10,000

American Hartford Gold, ranked #1 Gold Company on Inc. 5000, boasts thousands of A+ BBB ratings and 5-star reviews, endorsed by Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison..

Expand DetailsWith over $2 billion in precious metals sold, American Hartford Gold helps individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth. Their expert team provides investors with the latest market insights and a historical perspective, ensuring informed decisions. Trusted by public figures and praised for exceptional customer service, the company offers competitive pricing on top-tier gold and silver coins, backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
See Offer

This article is for informational purposes only. The opinions and analysis herein are those of the author and are not financial advice. The Jerusalem Post (JPost.com) does not endorse or recommend any investments based on this information. Investors should consider their financial situation, investment goals, and risk tolerance before making any decisions. Consulting a qualified financial advisor is recommended. JPost.com is not liable for any investment losses from using this information. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as trading or investment advice.


Related Tags
Elections
Gold
Investment Opportunities
Gold Price
Gold News